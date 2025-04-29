NEET UG 2025 Admit Card Release Date

Admit Card Release Date The admit cards for the NEET exam may be released on 1 May 2025. NTA has released the NEET UG hall ticket. You can download it by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. City intimation slips are released earlier, while the admit card is usually released 3-4 days before the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the admit card will be released by 1 May.
Paper to be of 720 Marks The total NEET UG paper will be of 720 marks. This paper will have 45 questions from Physics, 25 questions from Chemistry, and 90 questions from Biology (Zoology-Botany). The exam will have 180 MCQ-type questions. Each correct answer will carry 4 marks, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Admission to MBBS and BDS courses in India is granted through the NEET UG exam.
How to Download the Admit Card
- First, go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link in the latest news section.
- Now log in using your application number and date of birth.
- Your admit card will now open on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout.
Exam in a Single Shift
This year, the NEET exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be held on a single day in a single shift. The NEET UG exam will be conducted at nearly five thousand centres across 550 cities nationwide. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.