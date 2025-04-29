NEET UG 2025 Admit Card Release Date

Admit Card Release Date The admit cards for the NEET exam may be released on 1 May 2025. NTA has released the NEET UG hall ticket. You can download it by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. City intimation slips are released earlier, while the admit card is usually released 3-4 days before the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the admit card will be released by 1 May.

Paper to be of 720 Marks The total NEET UG paper will be of 720 marks. This paper will have 45 questions from Physics, 25 questions from Chemistry, and 90 questions from Biology (Zoology-Botany). The exam will have 180 MCQ-type questions. Each correct answer will carry 4 marks, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Admission to MBBS and BDS courses in India is granted through the NEET UG exam.