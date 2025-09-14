NEET UG 2025 Counselling Deadline Extended to 15 September

According to the revised schedule, the deadline for choice filling has been extended to 8:00 AM on 15 September 2025. The facility to lock choices will remain open from 1:00 PM on 14 September to 8:00 AM on 15 September 2025. Previously, these facilities were scheduled to close on 14 September. The revised schedule also states that the seat allocation process will be completed between 15 and 16 September, with results expected on 17 September. Candidates will then be required to report to their allotted medical colleges between 18 and 25 September.