Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Deadline Extended to 15 September

The deadline for NEET UG 2025 counselling has been extended. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the last date for choice filling to 15 September 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

NEET UG 2025 counselling extended, NEET 2025 choice filling last date, NEET UG counselling new schedule, NEET UG 2025 latest update, NEET seat allotment schedule 2025,
NEET UG 2025 Counselling (Image: Gemini AI)

NEET 2025 Choice Filling Deadline Extended: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), responsible for the NEET UG 2025 counselling rounds for MBBS and BDS admissions, has extended the deadline for choice filling and locking for Round 2. The previous deadline for choice filling was 14 September, but this has now been extended to 15 September.

Date Extended Till 15th September

According to the revised schedule, the deadline for choice filling has been extended to 8:00 AM on 15 September 2025. The facility to lock choices will remain open from 1:00 PM on 14 September to 8:00 AM on 15 September 2025. Previously, these facilities were scheduled to close on 14 September. The revised schedule also states that the seat allocation process will be completed between 15 and 16 September, with results expected on 17 September. Candidates will then be required to report to their allotted medical colleges between 18 and 25 September.

Required Documents

Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2025 counselling must bring the following documents during the registration and admission process: NEET Admit Card, NEET 2025 Scorecard, Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet, Class 12 Certificate and Marksheet, valid photo identification (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence or Passport), eight passport-sized photographs, provisional allotment letter, caste certificate, and PwD certificate (if applicable).

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 04:01 pm

English News / Education News / NEET UG 2025 Counselling Deadline Extended to 15 September
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.