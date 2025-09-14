NEET UG 2025 Counselling Deadline Extended to 15 September

NEET 2025 Choice Filling Deadline Extended: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), responsible for the NEET UG 2025 counselling rounds for MBBS and BDS admissions, has extended the deadline for choice filling and locking for Round 2. The previous deadline for choice filling was 14 September, but this has now been extended to 15 September.
According to the revised schedule, the deadline for choice filling has been extended to 8:00 AM on 15 September 2025. The facility to lock choices will remain open from 1:00 PM on 14 September to 8:00 AM on 15 September 2025. Previously, these facilities were scheduled to close on 14 September. The revised schedule also states that the seat allocation process will be completed between 15 and 16 September, with results expected on 17 September. Candidates will then be required to report to their allotted medical colleges between 18 and 25 September.
Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2025 counselling must bring the following documents during the registration and admission process: NEET Admit Card, NEET 2025 Scorecard, Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet, Class 12 Certificate and Marksheet, valid photo identification (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence or Passport), eight passport-sized photographs, provisional allotment letter, caste certificate, and PwD certificate (if applicable).