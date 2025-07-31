NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised: Registration Extended

Important information has emerged regarding NEET UG Counselling 2025. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for NEET UG 2025 counselling. A notice has been issued by the MCC in this regard. According to the notice, registration for round 1 counselling can now be done until 1 PM on 3 August 2025. Candidates can register through the official website, mcc.nic.in. This is an important update released by the MCC.