NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised: Registration Extended

Important information has emerged regarding NEET UG Counselling 2025. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for NEET UG 2025 counselling. A notice has been issued by the MCC in this regard. According to the notice, registration for round 1 counselling can now be done until 1 PM on 3 August 2025. Candidates can register through the official website, mcc.nic.in. This is an important update released by the MCC.
|Sl. No.
|Process
|Date/Time
|1
|Registration (Round 1)
|3 August 2025 (Until 1 PM)
|2
|Fee Payment (Round 1)
|3 August 2025 (Until 4 PM)
|3
|Choice Filling (Round 1)
|3 August 2025 (Until 11:59 PM)
|4
|Choice Locking (Round 1)
|3 August 2025 (6 PM to 11:55 PM)
|5
|Seat Processing (Round 1)
|4 to 5 August 2025
|6
|Result Declaration (Round 1)
|6 August 2025
|7
|Reporting (Round 1)
|7 to 11 August 2025
Regarding necessary documents, the list includes class 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates, NEET scorecard, domicile certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate (if required), income certificate (if applicable), coloured passport-size photograph, scanned signature, transfer certificate, and disability certificate (if applicable).