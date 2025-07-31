31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised: Registration Extended

Candidates can register through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Important information has emerged regarding NEET UG Counselling 2025. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for NEET UG 2025 counselling. A notice has been issued by the MCC in this regard. According to the notice, registration for round 1 counselling can now be done until 1 PM on 3 August 2025. Candidates can register through the official website, mcc.nic.in. This is an important update released by the MCC.

NEET UG Counselling 2025

Sl. No.ProcessDate/Time
1Registration (Round 1)3 August 2025 (Until 1 PM)
2Fee Payment (Round 1)3 August 2025 (Until 4 PM)
3Choice Filling (Round 1)3 August 2025 (Until 11:59 PM)
4Choice Locking (Round 1)3 August 2025 (6 PM to 11:55 PM)
5Seat Processing (Round 1)4 to 5 August 2025
6Result Declaration (Round 1)6 August 2025
7Reporting (Round 1)7 to 11 August 2025

Required Documents

Regarding necessary documents, the list includes class 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates, NEET scorecard, domicile certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate (if required), income certificate (if applicable), coloured passport-size photograph, scanned signature, transfer certificate, and disability certificate (if applicable).

Registration Process

  • For registration, first visit the official website mcc.nic.in.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the "UG Medical Counselling" section.
  • Register or log in using your NEET UG login details.
  • Fill out the application form carefully.
  • After filling out the form, submit the registration fee.
  • Upload the necessary documents (photo ID, category certificate, etc.).
  • Enter and lock your choices for colleges and courses.
  • Save the confirmation page for future reference.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 06:07 pm

English News / Education News / NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised: Registration Extended
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.