NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Withdrawal Deadline Extended

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a significant change for students participating in NEET UG Counselling 2025. The deadline for resigning from Round-1 seats has been extended. While the initial deadline had passed, candidates now have until 5 PM on 3 September 2025.
The MCC notice states that candidates who relinquish their seats within this extended period will not forfeit their security deposit. This is a relief for students unhappy with their allotted seats and seeking better options in subsequent rounds.
Candidates who have joined a college and received a seat confirmation letter must physically visit the college to submit a resignation letter. Students who haven't yet received a confirmation letter do not need to go to the college; they will be considered to have a free exit.
The MCC clarified that generating an online resignation letter through the college portal is mandatory to complete the resignation process. If this letter is not generated on the MCC portal, the candidate's resignation will be considered null and void.
The MCC has also onboarded medical colleges as designated disability centres. At these centres, differently-abled candidates can undergo medical examinations as per NMC guidelines and obtain the necessary disability certificates for the PwBD category.
The PwD portal will remain active until 12 PM on 9 September 2025 for Round-2 counselling.
Candidates can access all notices and updates issued by the MCC on the official website. Complete guidelines regarding resignation, free exit, and disability certificates are available there for students.