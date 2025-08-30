Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Withdrawal Deadline Extended

The deadline for Round 1 resignation in NEET UG Counselling 2025 has been extended. Students can now relinquish their seats without forfeiting their security deposit until 3 September. Read the full story.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a significant change for students participating in NEET UG Counselling 2025. The deadline for resigning from Round-1 seats has been extended. While the initial deadline had passed, candidates now have until 5 PM on 3 September 2025.

Resigning Without Losing Security Deposit

The MCC notice states that candidates who relinquish their seats within this extended period will not forfeit their security deposit. This is a relief for students unhappy with their allotted seats and seeking better options in subsequent rounds.

Who Must Resign in Person?

Candidates who have joined a college and received a seat confirmation letter must physically visit the college to submit a resignation letter. Students who haven't yet received a confirmation letter do not need to go to the college; they will be considered to have a free exit.

Online Resignation Letter Mandatory

The MCC clarified that generating an online resignation letter through the college portal is mandatory to complete the resignation process. If this letter is not generated on the MCC portal, the candidate's resignation will be considered null and void.

New Facility for Differently-Abled Candidates

The MCC has also onboarded medical colleges as designated disability centres. At these centres, differently-abled candidates can undergo medical examinations as per NMC guidelines and obtain the necessary disability certificates for the PwBD category.

The PwD portal will remain active until 12 PM on 9 September 2025 for Round-2 counselling.

Obtain Complete Information from the Official Website

Candidates can access all notices and updates issued by the MCC on the official website. Complete guidelines regarding resignation, free exit, and disability certificates are available there for students.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 01:09 pm

English News / Education News / NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Withdrawal Deadline Extended
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.