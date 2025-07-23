NEET UG 2025: NRI Quota Admissions Only After Three-Tier Verification

According to the new guidelines, students seeking admission under the NRI quota must now have their NRI status verified by the Indian Mission of the Ministry of External Affairs in their respective countries. Only after verification of documents related to the student's NRI status, or their status as the son/daughter of an NRI, or being under the guardianship of an NRI, by the Indian Mission in the country concerned, will the student be eligible for admission to an MBBS seat under the NRI quota. If documents related to the NRI category are found to be forged, action will be taken against not only the student but also the medical institution granting admission. If forged or incomplete documents are found during the investigation, the MBBS seat allocated to the student will also be cancelled.