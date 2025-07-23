NEET UG 2025: NRI Quota Admissions Only After Three-Tier Verification

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi, has issued a notification implementing new conditions for the admission process to MBBS seats under the NRI quota.
According to the new guidelines, students seeking admission under the NRI quota must now have their NRI status verified by the Indian Mission of the Ministry of External Affairs in their respective countries. Only after verification of documents related to the student's NRI status, or their status as the son/daughter of an NRI, or being under the guardianship of an NRI, by the Indian Mission in the country concerned, will the student be eligible for admission to an MBBS seat under the NRI quota. If documents related to the NRI category are found to be forged, action will be taken against not only the student but also the medical institution granting admission. If forged or incomplete documents are found during the investigation, the MBBS seat allocated to the student will also be cancelled.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the All India quota MBBS and BDS seat matrix on Tuesday night. With this, the MCC has also started the process of the All India online first-round counselling. The seat matrix for the online first-round counselling has been released according to the availability of seats in different institutions. Along with the release of the seat matrix, the choice filling process has also begun, which will run from 22nd to 28th July. Information on the first-round seat allotment will be released on 31st July.
First Level: The respective medical college will verify the documents at the time of reporting.
Second Level: The college will send the documents to the MCC, which will conduct a second verification.
Third Level: The MCC will send the documents to the Indian Mission/Ministry of External Affairs of the respective country for verification.