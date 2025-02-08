NEET UG 2025: Registration Window Opens, Fee Details Announced

NEET UG 2025 Exam Date Exam centres will be set up across India and abroad for the NEET UG exam. The tentative exam date is 4 May 2025, and the tentative result declaration date is 14 June 2025. The NEET exam will be of 3 hours duration, conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. NEET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to medical colleges across the country.

NEET UG Application Fees General Category: ₹1700 EWS and OBC: ₹1600 SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender: ₹1000 Foreign Centres: ₹9500 NEET UG Registration: How To Apply – First, visit the official website. – Click on the NEET UG Registration link.