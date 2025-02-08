NEET UG 2025: Registration Window Opens, Fee Details Announced

NEET UG 2025 Exam Date Exam centres will be set up across India and abroad for the NEET UG exam. The tentative exam date is 4 May 2025, and the tentative result declaration date is 14 June 2025. The NEET exam will be of 3 hours duration, conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. NEET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to medical colleges across the country.
NEET UG Application Fees General Category: ₹1700 EWS and OBC: ₹1600 SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender: ₹1000 Foreign Centres: ₹9500
NEET UG Registration: How To Apply – First, visit the official website. – Click on the NEET UG Registration link.
– After registration, log in and fill out the application form. – After submitting all documents, pay the fee. – Finally, download the confirmation page.
NTA Releases Toll-Free Number Candidates facing difficulties in filling out the NEET UG application form or requiring information regarding registration can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, they can call 011-40759000 or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in for assistance.