Education News

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling: Revised Schedule Announced

The revised schedule for Round 1 counselling of NEET UG 2025 has been released. Students can now register until 6 August and fill their choices until 7 August. See the new dates here. [Insert URL here if available in the source]

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Revised Schedule
NEET UG 2025 Revised Schedule (Image: Freepik)

Important news for students aspiring to pursue MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised Round 1 counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025. Students will now have more time than initially scheduled to complete their registration and choice filling.

New Deadlines for Registration and Fee Payment

The last date for online registration for Round 1 counselling has been extended to 3 PM on 6 August 2025. Fee payment can be made until 6 PM on 6 August 2025. Students who need to re-register can do so until 12 PM on 6 August 2025.

New Deadline for Choice Filling and Locking

The deadline for choice filling has been extended to 8 AM on 7 August 2025. The choice locking process will be open from 6 to 7 August 2025.

Seat Allotment and Result Dates

  • Seat processing will take place between 7 and 8 August 2025.
  • The Round 1 result will be declared on 9 August 2025.
  • Students who are allotted seats must report to their assigned colleges between 9 and 18 August 2025.






































ProcessDeadline/Time
Registration Deadline6 August 2025, 3 PM
Fee Payment Deadline6 August 2025, 6 PM
Choice Filling Deadline7 August 2025, 8 AM
Choice Locking6 to 7 August 2025
Seat Processing7 to 8 August 2025
Round 1 Result9 August 2025
College Reporting9 to 18 August 2025

Important Advice for Students

The MCC advises all candidates to avoid leaving the registration and choice filling process until the last minute to prevent missing the opportunity due to technical or network issues.

Where to Register?

Students can register, pay fees, and fill choices according to the revised counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025 by visiting the mcc.nic.in website.

