NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling: Revised Schedule Announced

Important news for students aspiring to pursue MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised Round 1 counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025. Students will now have more time than initially scheduled to complete their registration and choice filling.
The last date for online registration for Round 1 counselling has been extended to 3 PM on 6 August 2025. Fee payment can be made until 6 PM on 6 August 2025. Students who need to re-register can do so until 12 PM on 6 August 2025.
The deadline for choice filling has been extended to 8 AM on 7 August 2025. The choice locking process will be open from 6 to 7 August 2025.
|Process
|Deadline/Time
|Registration Deadline
|6 August 2025, 3 PM
|Fee Payment Deadline
|6 August 2025, 6 PM
|Choice Filling Deadline
|7 August 2025, 8 AM
|Choice Locking
|6 to 7 August 2025
|Seat Processing
|7 to 8 August 2025
|Round 1 Result
|9 August 2025
|College Reporting
|9 to 18 August 2025
The MCC advises all candidates to avoid leaving the registration and choice filling process until the last minute to prevent missing the opportunity due to technical or network issues.
Students can register, pay fees, and fill choices according to the revised counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025 by visiting the mcc.nic.in website.