scriptNEET UG 2025: Three-Year Ban for Security Violations at High-Security Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

NEET UG 2025: Three-Year Ban for Security Violations at High-Security Exam

NEET Exam Guidelines: No books, notes, calculators, writing pads, electronic devices (such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smart watches), or metal objects will be allowed.

May 04, 2025 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025

The wait is finally over for lakhs of students across India. The NEET UG 2025 exam is being conducted today, 4 May. This exam will be held at approximately 5500 examination centres across India. Over 22.7 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year, the highest number ever recorded. Stringent security measures have been implemented for the conduct of this examination.

NEET Exam Guideline: Stringent security and monitoring arrangements

Robust security arrangements have been made by the central, state, and district administrations to maintain discipline and ensure fairness during the examination. District magistrates and magistrates will personally inspect the examination centres. Candidates found involved in any kind of unfair activity before, during, or after the examination will face strict action. If a candidate is found using Unfair Means (UFM), they may be banned from NTA examinations for three years and may also face legal action under the ‘Public Exam (Unfair Means Prevention) Act, 2024’.

NEET Exam: Examination centre preparations and arrangements

Approximately 93% of the exam this year is being conducted in government schools and colleges. A mock drill was conducted at all examination centres on 3 May to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. The functionality of mobile jammers, biometric verification, and sufficient staff deployment for the search process have been checked at the centres. Considering the heat, all centres have been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water. Backup power arrangements, portable toilets (if needed), first aid, and ambulances will also be provided.

NEET UG 2025: Important instructions for candidates

The examination will be held in pen-paper mode from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates must arrive at the centre well in advance, as latecomers will not be allowed entry under any circumstances. Students must bring their admit card, a passport-size photograph, and a valid photo ID.

NEET Exam: Items not allowed in the examination centre

Books, notes, calculators, writing pads, electronic devices (such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches), metal objects, jewellery, belts, hats, purses, packed or unpacked food items, and water bottles are not allowed in the examination centre. Violation of these rules may result in expulsion from the examination and a ban from future examinations.

News / Education News / NEET UG 2025: Three-Year Ban for Security Violations at High-Security Exam

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Raid 2 Box Office: See Collection on Third Day

Bollywood

Raid 2 Box Office: See Collection on Third Day

in 4 hours

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

Pilgrimage Trips

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

14 hours ago

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

Bollywood

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

14 hours ago

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

15 hours ago

Latest Education News

NEET UG 2025: Three-Year Ban for Security Violations at High-Security Exam

Education News

NEET UG 2025: Three-Year Ban for Security Violations at High-Security Exam

in 4 hours

IAS Officer Sujata Chaturvedi Appointed to Key UPSC Role

Education News

IAS Officer Sujata Chaturvedi Appointed to Key UPSC Role

15 hours ago

CBSE Result Changes: Students Can Now View Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation

Education News

CBSE Result Changes: Students Can Now View Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation

17 hours ago

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released for Two More Districts

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.