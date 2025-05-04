NEET UG 2025: Three-Year Ban for Security Violations at High-Security Exam

NEET Exam Guideline: Stringent security and monitoring arrangements Robust security arrangements have been made by the central, state, and district administrations to maintain discipline and ensure fairness during the examination. District magistrates and magistrates will personally inspect the examination centres. Candidates found involved in any kind of unfair activity before, during, or after the examination will face strict action. If a candidate is found using Unfair Means (UFM), they may be banned from NTA examinations for three years and may also face legal action under the ‘Public Exam (Unfair Means Prevention) Act, 2024’.

NEET Exam: Examination centre preparations and arrangements Approximately 93% of the exam this year is being conducted in government schools and colleges. A mock drill was conducted at all examination centres on 3 May to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. The functionality of mobile jammers, biometric verification, and sufficient staff deployment for the search process have been checked at the centres. Considering the heat, all centres have been instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water. Backup power arrangements, portable toilets (if needed), first aid, and ambulances will also be provided.

NEET UG 2025: Important instructions for candidates The examination will be held in pen-paper mode from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates must arrive at the centre well in advance, as latecomers will not be allowed entry under any circumstances. Students must bring their admit card, a passport-size photograph, and a valid photo ID.