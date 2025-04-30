scriptNEET UG Admit Card: Check these details before printing | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NEET UG Admit Card: Check these details before printing

NEET UG Admit Card Details: The admit cards for the NEET UG examination have been released. Students should verify all the information provided on the admit card.

Apr 30, 2025 / 06:35 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Admit Card
NEET UG Admit Card Details: The NEET UG exam will be held on 4 May. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for this examination. The admit card is mandatory for appearing in the exam; entry to the examination hall will not be granted without it. Students should download their admit cards and verify all the information printed on them.

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

  • Candidate’s name and date of birth
  • Roll number
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Candidate’s photograph and signature
  • Exam-related instructions
  • Reporting time and entry rules
If any information is incorrect or missing, contact the NTA.

How to Download the Admit Card

Candidates appearing for this exam can download their admit cards from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Students will need to log in using their application number and password to download the admit card. The exam is scheduled for 4 May and will grant admission to medical and dental courses.

Single Shift Exam

The NEET UG 2025 exam will be conducted on 4 May from 2 PM to 5 PM in a single shift. All candidates appearing for the NEET UG Exam 2025 must reach the examination centre three hours before the reporting time. Videography will also be conducted in every examination hall this year, a first for the exam. The NEET exam will be held online. The city slips have already been released, and now the admit cards have been issued.

