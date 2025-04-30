NEET UG Admit Card: Check these details before printing

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card Candidate’s name and date of birth

Roll number

Exam date and time

Exam centre name and address

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Exam-related instructions

Reporting time and entry rules If any information is incorrect or missing, contact the NTA. If any information is incorrect or missing, contact the NTA.

How to Download the Admit Card Candidates appearing for this exam can download their admit cards from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Students will need to log in using their application number and password to download the admit card. The exam is scheduled for 4 May and will grant admission to medical and dental courses.