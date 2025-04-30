Details Mentioned on the Admit Card
- Candidate’s name and date of birth
- Roll number
- Exam date and time
- Exam centre name and address
- Candidate’s photograph and signature
- Exam-related instructions
- Reporting time and entry rules
NEET UG Admit Card Details: The admit cards for the NEET UG examination have been released. Students should verify all the information provided on the admit card.
News / Education News / NEET UG Admit Card: Check these details before printing
National News
Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14
6 hours ago
Education News
Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses
7 minutes ago