NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule Revised: Choice Filling Extended, Know Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important update regarding NEET UG Counselling 2025. MCC has revised the schedule for the third round of NEET UG Counselling 2025. The new revised schedule has been published on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. According to the latest information, the last date for choice filling and locking has now been extended to October 16, 2025. Candidates can participate in the choice filling and locking process until 4 PM on October 16. Additionally, MCC has also increased the number of seats in the third round, providing more students with an opportunity for admission.
The seat allotment process for the third round will be completed between October 17 and October 18, while the results will be declared on October 18, 2025. Candidates can check their results by visiting the MCC website, mcc.nic.in. After the results are released, selected candidates will have to report to their allotted college from October 19 to October 27, 2025. During this period, they will need to confirm their seat by visiting the college with all the necessary documents.
As per the revised schedule, registration for the third round began on September 29, 2025, at 12 PM, with the last date set for October 9, 2025, at 3 PM. Choice filling, which started on September 30, will now continue until November 16, 2025, at 11:55 PM. On the same day, candidates can lock their choices from 4 PM to 11:55 PM. Seat processing will take place on October 17 and 18, while the results will be declared on October 18. Following this, candidates can report between October 19 and October 27.
During college reporting, candidates must carry all their essential documents. These include the NEET UG 2025 scorecard, admit card, 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates, a valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving license, eight passport-sized photographs, and the provisional allotment letter. If candidates belong to a reserved category, they will also need to submit their caste certificate and domicile certificate. Differently-abled candidates must also carry their disability certificate.
