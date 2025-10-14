NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule Revised: Choice Filling Extended, Know Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important update regarding NEET UG Counselling 2025. MCC has revised the schedule for the third round of NEET UG Counselling 2025. The new revised schedule has been published on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. According to the latest information, the last date for choice filling and locking has now been extended to October 16, 2025. Candidates can participate in the choice filling and locking process until 4 PM on October 16. Additionally, MCC has also increased the number of seats in the third round, providing more students with an opportunity for admission.