Education News

NEET UG Cut-off: Category-wise Marks Required for MBBS Admission

If you also want to get admission in the MBBS course, the biggest question in your mind will be how many marks you will have to score in the NEET UG exam. Read the full story.

Jun 14, 2025 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Cut Off

NEET UG

NEET UG Cut Off: The results of the NEET UG exam may be released soon. After the results are released, all government medical colleges will release the cut-off for admission to the MBBS course. If you also want to get admission in the MBBS course, the biggest question in your mind will be how many marks you will have to score in the NEET UG exam. Let’s find out-

When was the exam held?

The NEET 2025 exam was conducted on 4 May 2025 at designated examination centres across the country in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The NEET exam was conducted at 5,453 centres in about 500 cities. This year, about 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exam. Now its result will be released. After the release of the result, you can check it on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Last year’s cut-off

CategoryCut-off PercentileQualifying Marks
General50th720–162
General-PH45th161–144
SC/ST/OBC40th161–127
SC/OBC-PH40th143–127
ST-PH40th142–127
The cut-off for 2025 is also likely to be similar to the cut-off for 2024. To gain admission to a preferred medical college for the MBBS course, students need to obtain marks equal to or greater than the required cut-off marks for that particular college. Obtaining the minimum required marks will not guarantee admission to a medical college. Additionally, each state in India may have its own NEET cut-off marks for MBBS admission, which often differ from the all-India cut-off.

How to check NEET UG Result

  • First go to the official website
  • Go to the result link on the homepage here
  • Enter your credentials here and submit
  • As soon as you do this, the result will appear on your screen
  • Download it

