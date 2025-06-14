NEET UG Cut-off: Category-wise Marks Required for MBBS Admission

When was the exam held? The NEET 2025 exam was conducted on 4 May 2025 at designated examination centres across the country in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The NEET exam was conducted at 5,453 centres in about 500 cities. This year, about 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exam. Now its result will be released. After the release of the result, you can check it on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Last year's cut-off Category Cut-off Percentile Qualifying Marks General 50th 720–162 General-PH 45th 161–144 SC/ST/OBC 40th 161–127 SC/OBC-PH 40th 143–127 ST-PH 40th 142–127 The cut-off for 2025 is also likely to be similar to the cut-off for 2024. To gain admission to a preferred medical college for the MBBS course, students need to obtain marks equal to or greater than the required cut-off marks for that particular college. Obtaining the minimum required marks will not guarantee admission to a medical college. Additionally, each state in India may have its own NEET cut-off marks for MBBS admission, which often differ from the all-India cut-off.