NEET UG Dress Code and Exam Day Guidelines

Important Guidelines Before the Exam Pens are not to be brought to the examination centre. Pens will be provided at the centre for NEET UG. Bringing an identity document is mandatory. One of the following original photo identity documents is required: Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, voter ID, or class 12 admit card (with photograph). NEET is the entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and other medical courses. Admission to the BSc Nursing course in Military Nursing Service (MNS) is also based on this exam’s scores.

NEET UG Exam Guideline: Dress Code Guidelines Male candidates can wear half-sleeved shirts/T-shirts and simple trousers or pants. Clothes with metal buttons or multiple pockets are prohibited. Women should wear half-sleeved kurtas or tops. High heels, shoes, or any metal objects are not permitted. Only slippers or flat sandals are allowed.

Jewellery, watches, belts, hair bands, scarves, bracelets, religious threads, etc., are not allowed.

NEET UG Guideline: Other Important Guidelines Mandatory Documents Admit card (NEET Admit Card)

Self-declaration form

Passport-size photograph (with white background)

Postcard-size photograph (4×6 inches), affixed to the prescribed proforma Candidates wearing traditional attire must arrive early

If a candidate wears special attire for religious or cultural reasons, they must arrive at the examination centre at least one and a half hours before the exam starts, i.e., by 12:30 PM.

Items allowed in the examination centre Admit card and necessary photo ID

Passport and postcard-size photographs

Transparent water bottle

Filled self-declaration form Items not allowed in the examination centre Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, or any electronic devices

Food items

Geometry boxes, pencil boxes, watches, spectacles (sunglasses), etc. Reaching the examination centre on time is mandatory

The last entry time to the examination centre is 1:30 PM. No candidate will be allowed entry after this time. Exercise caution while filling the OMR sheet

Fill in the roll number, paper code, booklet number, and other details correctly. While filling the circles, ensure the ink does not spread to other circles and avoid any cutting or overwriting.

Rough work

Students must do all rough work on the answer sheet itself. Work done on a separate page will not be considered. Special rules for toilet breaks If a candidate takes a toilet break during the exam, they will be searched again upon return.