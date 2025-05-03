scriptNEET UG Exam Tomorrow: Over 2.3 Million Students Registered | Latest News | Patrika News
NEET UG Exam Tomorrow: Over 2.3 Million Students Registered

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET (UG)-2025, the nation’s largest medical entrance examination, on 4 May. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. Twenty-four examination centres have been established in Alwar district. Entry to these centres will commence at 11 AM and conclude at 1:30 PM. A total of 8952 students from the district will be participating in this examination.

May 03, 2025 / 01:45 pm

Patrika Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET UG-2025, the nation’s largest medical entrance examination, on 4 May. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. Alwar district has established 24 examination centres. Entry to these centres will begin at 11 AM and close at 1:30 PM.
8952 students from the district will participate in this examination. The examination centres will be equipped with CCTV, biometric systems, and jammers. To prevent cheating and maintain order, 6 police and home guard personnel will be deployed at centres with a seating capacity of 480, while 10 personnel will be deployed at centres with a larger capacity. Five duty magistrates have been appointed. The District Nodal Officer for the examination is ADM City Bina Mahawar.

Options Even Without MBBS Admission

Experts say that there is no need to panic or get discouraged if admission to MBBS is not secured. There are ample opportunities for career, prestige, and income in other fields as well. MBBS is not the only option. Students who have completed their 12th standard with a Biology background have numerous options such as Forensic Science, Bioinformatics, Genetics, Biotechnology, Clinical Research, Nutrition Science, and Environmental Science. These fields not only offer strong career prospects but also the potential for prestige and good income in society.

Last Year, General Candidate with 652 Marks Secured Government Medical College Seat

The qualifying cutoff only allows students to participate in counselling. Most students taking the NEET UG exam dream of getting into an MBBS course. Last year (2024), a general and OBC student with 652 marks secured an MBBS seat in a government medical college. A student with 648 marks secured admission in the EWS category. Meanwhile, students with 549 and 529 marks secured seats in the SC and ST categories respectively.

Over 2.3 Million Registered Nationwide

This year, over 2.3 million candidates have registered for the examination nationwide. In the past six years, out of a total of 11,090,000 candidates who took the exam, 5,893,000 qualified. Approximately 5.2 million candidates did not qualify. Around 1.2 million students are expected to qualify for NEET UG-2025, but there are only 118,190 MBBS seats available across approximately 780 government and private medical colleges nationwide.

