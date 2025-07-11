11 July 2025,

Friday

Education News

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Golden Opportunity for ITI and B.Tech Graduates

NHPC Recruitment: This recruitment drive will fill several positions, including Graduate Apprentices, Diploma Apprentices, and ITI Apprentices. A total of 365 positions will be filled through this recruitment.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 11, 2025

NHPC Recruitment 2025
NHPC Recruitment 2025

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is offering a fantastic opportunity for young people. The corporation has announced a bumper recruitment drive for apprentices in various categories for the year 2025. A total of 361 positions will be filled through this recruitment campaign, including Graduate Apprentices, Diploma Apprentices, and ITI Apprentices. Interested candidates can apply online from 11 July 2025 to 11 August 2025.

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill several positions, including Graduate Apprentices, Diploma Apprentices, and ITI Apprentices. A total of 365 positions will be filled across these categories. Detailed information can be found in the notification.

NHPC: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Graduate Apprentices: BE/B.Tech or B.Sc degree from a recognised institution/university.
Diploma Apprentices: Diploma in the relevant field is mandatory.
ITI Apprentices: ITI certificate in the relevant trade is required.

Age Limit
The minimum age for applicants is 18 years, and the maximum age is 30 years. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per regulations.

Stipend

Graduate Apprentices: ₹15,000 per month
Diploma Apprentices: ₹13,500 per month
ITI Apprentices: ₹12,000 per month

NHPC Vacancy 2025: How to Apply

To apply, candidates should visit the official NHPC website, nhpcindia.com.
Click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” link available on the website's homepage.
Create a new registration and log in to fill out the application form.
Upload all necessary documents.
After thoroughly checking the form, submit it.
Keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

English News / Education News / NHPC Recruitment 2025: Golden Opportunity for ITI and B.Tech Graduates
