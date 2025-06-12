NICL AO Recruitment 2025

Recruitment in these departments Through this recruitment, Specialist Officers will be recruited in various fields such as Finance, Law, IT, Automobile Engineering, and Medical (MBBS). This recruitment is a good opportunity for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 and 30 years.

These should be the qualifications Regarding the required qualifications for this recruitment, candidates must have a graduation or master’s degree in any subject from a recognised university. Regarding the passing marks, general category candidates must obtain a minimum of 60% marks. Meanwhile, SC/ST category candidates must have a minimum of 55% marks in their degree.