NICL AO Recruitment 2025

Recruitment in these departments Through this recruitment, Specialist Officers will be recruited in various fields such as Finance, Law, IT, Automobile Engineering, and Medical (MBBS). This recruitment is a good opportunity for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 and 30 years.
These should be the qualifications Regarding the required qualifications for this recruitment, candidates must have a graduation or master’s degree in any subject from a recognised university. Regarding the passing marks, general category candidates must obtain a minimum of 60% marks. Meanwhile, SC/ST category candidates must have a minimum of 55% marks in their degree.
Selection process and salary Candidates will be selected for these posts based on a three-stage test. This includes a preliminary examination, a main examination, and an interview. After the selection process, selected candidates will receive a starting salary of ₹50,925/- per month. In the scale of 50925-2500(14)-85925-2710(4)-96765, the total salary in metropolitan areas will be approximately ₹90,000/- per month. In addition, benefits such as pension (NPS), gratuity, medical, LTS, and group insurance will also be provided.