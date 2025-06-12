scriptNICL AO Recruitment 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
NICL AO Recruitment 2025

NICL has invited applications for recruitment to 266 posts of Administrative Officer (Scale-1). Read the full story.

Jun 12, 2025 / 04:15 pm

Patrika Desk

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking government jobs. The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited applications for recruitment to 266 posts of Administrative Officer (Scale-1). This includes 170 posts for Generalist Officers and 96 posts for Specialist Officers. The application process commenced on 12 June 2025, and the last date is 3 July 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Recruitment in these departments

Through this recruitment, Specialist Officers will be recruited in various fields such as Finance, Law, IT, Automobile Engineering, and Medical (MBBS). This recruitment is a good opportunity for both fresh graduates and experienced professionals. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 and 30 years.

These should be the qualifications

Regarding the required qualifications for this recruitment, candidates must have a graduation or master’s degree in any subject from a recognised university. Regarding the passing marks, general category candidates must obtain a minimum of 60% marks. Meanwhile, SC/ST category candidates must have a minimum of 55% marks in their degree.

Selection process and salary

Candidates will be selected for these posts based on a three-stage test. This includes a preliminary examination, a main examination, and an interview. After the selection process, selected candidates will receive a starting salary of ₹50,925/- per month. In the scale of 50925-2500(14)-85925-2710(4)-96765, the total salary in metropolitan areas will be approximately ₹90,000/- per month. In addition, benefits such as pension (NPS), gratuity, medical, LTS, and group insurance will also be provided.

