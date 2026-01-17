Rajasthan 4th Grade Result: Steps to Download

Image: Freepik
Big news has emerged for the lakhs of youths awaiting government jobs in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released the result for the 4th Grade Employee Recruitment Examination on Friday, just a few hours ago. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now check their results on the official website of the board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, a heavy traffic was observed on the website as soon as the result was released. This caused many candidates to experience slow loading or difficulty accessing the site. The Selection Board has also made the result available in PDF format. The Board has released the PDF files.
A total of 53,750 posts of 4th Grade are to be filled in the state through this recruitment. More than 21 lakh candidates participated in the examination. Candidates who are successful in the written examination will now be called for the next stage. This will include document verification and other necessary formalities. Upon verification of all documents, the final list of candidates will be sent to the respective departments as per merit.
Result Sheet 1 Roll Numbers 1110101 to 1736000 Pdf
Result Sheet 2 Roll Numbers 1736001 to 2359600 Pdf
Result Sheet 3 Roll Numbers 2359601 to 2974100 Pdf
Result Sheet 4 Roll Numbers 2974101 to 3581160 Pdf
Aadhaar Card
PAN Card
10th Marksheet
Domicile Certificate
OBC Certificate (if applicable)
SC/ST/EWS Certificate (if applicable)
Ex-Serviceman Certificate (if applicable)
Passport size colour photograph
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending