Rajasthan 4th Grade Result: Steps to Download

Big news has emerged for the lakhs of youths awaiting government jobs in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released the result for the 4th Grade Employee Recruitment Examination on Friday, just a few hours ago. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now check their results on the official website of the board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, a heavy traffic was observed on the website as soon as the result was released. This caused many candidates to experience slow loading or difficulty accessing the site. The Selection Board has also made the result available in PDF format. The Board has released the PDF files.