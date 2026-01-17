17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Rajasthan 4th Grade Result: Steps to Download

Candidates who appeared for this examination can now check their results on the official website of the board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

SSC GD Final Result 2025

Image: Freepik

Big news has emerged for the lakhs of youths awaiting government jobs in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released the result for the 4th Grade Employee Recruitment Examination on Friday, just a few hours ago. Candidates who appeared for this examination can now check their results on the official website of the board, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, a heavy traffic was observed on the website as soon as the result was released. This caused many candidates to experience slow loading or difficulty accessing the site. The Selection Board has also made the result available in PDF format. The Board has released the PDF files.

Recruitment for 53,750 posts

A total of 53,750 posts of 4th Grade are to be filled in the state through this recruitment. More than 21 lakh candidates participated in the examination. Candidates who are successful in the written examination will now be called for the next stage. This will include document verification and other necessary formalities. Upon verification of all documents, the final list of candidates will be sent to the respective departments as per merit.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Result Pdf: View PDF

Result Sheet 1 Roll Numbers 1110101 to 1736000 Pdf

Result Sheet 2 Roll Numbers 1736001 to 2359600 Pdf

Result Sheet 3 Roll Numbers 2359601 to 2974100 Pdf

Result Sheet 4 Roll Numbers 2974101 to 3581160 Pdf

Required Documents for Document Verification

Aadhaar Card
PAN Card
10th Marksheet
Domicile Certificate
OBC Certificate (if applicable)
SC/ST/EWS Certificate (if applicable)
Ex-Serviceman Certificate (if applicable)
Passport size colour photograph

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 11:51 am

News / Education News / Rajasthan 4th Grade Result: Steps to Download

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

MP Board Admit Card 2026: MP Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Admit Cards; Download Directly Via This Link

MP Board Admit Card 2026 Released
Education News

REET Mains Exam: 2.41 Lakh Candidates to Appear on First Day of Teacher Recruitment Exam, Know Important Details and When Results Will Be Declared?

REET exam
Jaipur

School Holiday: Schools in this UP district closed until January 17 due to severe cold wave

School Holiday
Education News

Republic Day 2026: Who will be the chief guest this time? know how the names are decided

Republic Day Chief Guest 2026
Education News

NHAI Recruitment 2026: Good News for Engineers, Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam

NHAI Recruitment 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.