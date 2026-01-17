REET Mains Exam: 2.41 Lakh Candidates to Appear on First Day of Teacher Recruitment Exam, Know Important Details and When Results Will Be Declared?

Teacher Recruitment Exam Update: The third-grade teacher recruitment examination, organised by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, is commencing today and will continue until January 20. The examination will be held in 14 districts of the state, with a total of 7759 posts to be filled. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.
On the first day, 2.41 lakh candidates will appear for the examination at 760 centres. In Jaipur, 49,500 candidates will take the exam at 140 centres. The result for this examination will be declared on July 10, 2026, and candidates will be given final postings based on merit.
January 17: Level-1 (General Education)
January 18: Level-2 (Science-Maths and Social Studies)
January 19: Level-2 (Hindi and English)
January 20: Level-2 (Sanskrit)
Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre two hours before the scheduled time, as the verification process takes time. Most importantly, the gates will be closed one hour before the commencement of the examination, after which no one will be allowed entry.
For entry into the examination centre, it is mandatory to bring a hard copy of the e-admit card along with an Aadhaar card or other photo-bearing identity proof. Identity verification will be done through Aadhaar. After the examination concludes, candidates will be allowed to take the OMR sheet and the question paper booklet.
Candidates must adhere to a specific dress code to participate in the examination. Male candidates can wear shirts, t-shirts, kurta-pyjama, or pants. Female candidates can wear salwar-suits, sarees, kurtas, or simple shirts. Simple rubber bands for hair are permitted, and a coat or sweater can be worn considering the cold, but candidates may be asked to remove them during the check.
Wearing jeans is not permitted in the examination; however, candidates wearing jeans will not be stopped from appearing for the exam, but they will be subjected to thorough checking.
Furthermore, mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, or any other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Wearing jewellery, belts, sunglasses, bags, caps, scarves, mufflers, and shoes with metal are not allowed.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending