REET Mains Exam: 2.41 Lakh Candidates to Appear on First Day of Teacher Recruitment Exam, Know Important Details and When Results Will Be Declared?

Teacher Recruitment Exam Update: The third-grade teacher recruitment examination, organised by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, is commencing today and will continue until January 20. The examination will be held in 14 districts of the state, with a total of 7759 posts to be filled. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.