NIOS 10th Results 2025: Past Trends and Expected Release Date

Last year, the class 10th results were declared on 27 June. This year, it is anticipated that the results may be released by the end of June.

BharatJun 27, 2025 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

NIOS Class 10th Results 2025

NIOS Class 10th Results 2025(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will soon release the Class 10 April session results on its official website. As of yet, NIOS hasn’t announced a specific date or time for the results release. Students who appeared for the board exams can check and download their results by visiting the official website, nios.ac.in or results.nios.ac.in. This year’s examinations commenced on 9 April at various centres across India and abroad.

NIOS: When will the results be released?

Last year, the Class 10 results were declared on 27 June. It is anticipated that the results might be released by the end of June this year as well, given the trend in previous years. The table below shows the result release dates of previous years. Once the results are released, students can easily view their results using their enrolment number mentioned on their admit cards.
Exam YearDate of Result Declaration
202427 June
202325 June
202214 June
202123 July

NIOS Class 10th Results 2025: How to check the results

To view the results, first visit the official website results.nios.ac.in.
On the website’s homepage, go to the ‘Admission’ section and click on ‘Student Portal’.
Select the ‘Examination and Results’ tab.
Click on the ‘Results’ option.
Go to the ‘Check Result’ link.
Enter your enrolment number and other necessary information.
Your result will be displayed on the screen; download it and take a printout for future reference.

