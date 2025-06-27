NIOS 10th Results 2025: Past Trends and Expected Release Date

NIOS: When will the results be released? Last year, the Class 10 results were declared on 27 June. It is anticipated that the results might be released by the end of June this year as well, given the trend in previous years. The table below shows the result release dates of previous years. Once the results are released, students can easily view their results using their enrolment number mentioned on their admit cards.

Exam Year Date of Result Declaration 2024 27 June 2023 25 June 2022 14 June 2021 23 July NIOS Class 10th Results 2025: How to check the results To view the results, first visit the official website results.nios.ac.in.

On the website’s homepage, go to the ‘Admission’ section and click on ‘Student Portal’.

Select the ‘Examination and Results’ tab.

Click on the ‘Results’ option.

Go to the ‘Check Result’ link.

Enter your enrolment number and other necessary information.

