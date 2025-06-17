scriptNIOS 12th Results 2025 Released: Check Now | Latest News | Patrika News
NIOS 12th Results 2025 Released: Check Now

If a student is not satisfied with their result, they can apply online for rechecking or revaluation within 15 days of the result declaration date.

Jun 17, 2025 / 04:05 pm

Patrika Desk

NIOS 12th Result 2025

NIOS 12th Result 2025(Symbolic Image)

Important Update for NIOS Exam Students: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results for the April-May 2025 session of the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) examination. Candidates can check their results on the official website, results.nios.ac.in. A total of 1,46,627 students appeared for the examination, of whom 94,457 have been declared successful. The overall pass percentage is 73.72%.

Number of Successful Candidates

Male candidates: 96,404 appeared, 61,921 passed – Pass percentage: 72.62%
Female candidates: 50,145 appeared, 32,483 passed – Pass percentage: 75.91%
Transgender candidates: 78 appeared
This year, a total of 1,66,384 students registered, of whom 1,28,122 applied for certificates. The NIOS Class 12 examination was conducted in a single session between 9 April and 19 May 2025. Students were required to obtain a minimum of 33% marks in at least five subjects to pass.

How to Check Results

To view the results, visit the official NIOS website, results.nios.ac.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Senior Secondary Result – 16 June 2025’ link.
Enter your enrollment number and captcha.
The result will be displayed on the screen; download and print it.

What Dissatisfied Students Should Do

If a student is not satisfied with their result, they can apply online for rechecking or revaluation within 15 days of the result declaration date. Any discrepancies can be reported within one month. NIOS is sending mark sheets, migration, and transfer certificates to the respective regional centres. The process of distributing these to students will begin soon.

