NIOS 12th Results 2025 Released: Check Now

Number of Successful Candidates Male candidates: 96,404 appeared, 61,921 passed – Pass percentage: 72.62%

Female candidates: 50,145 appeared, 32,483 passed – Pass percentage: 75.91%

Transgender candidates: 78 appeared

This year, a total of 1,66,384 students registered, of whom 1,28,122 applied for certificates. The NIOS Class 12 examination was conducted in a single session between 9 April and 19 May 2025. Students were required to obtain a minimum of 33% marks in at least five subjects to pass.

How to Check Results To view the results, visit the official NIOS website, results.nios.ac.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Senior Secondary Result – 16 June 2025’ link.

Enter your enrollment number and captcha.

The result will be displayed on the screen; download and print it.