scriptNIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now

NIOS: The Class 10 examinations will commence with Indian Philosophy and conclude with Psychology and Sanskrit Grammar, as per the released schedule.

BharatApr 02, 2025 / 03:56 pm

Patrika Desk

NIOS Admit Card 2025

NIOS Admit Card 2025

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the class 10th and 12th board examinations. Students appearing for the examination can download it from the official website nios.ac.in. According to NIOS, the 10th and 12th examinations will commence on 9th April 2025 and conclude on 19th May 2025. These examinations will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and examination centres have been established both within India and abroad.

NIOS Admit Card 2025: Examination Schedule

According to the examination schedule, the class 10th examination will begin with Indian Philosophy and conclude with Psychology and Sanskrit Grammar. The class 12th examination will commence with Entrepreneurship on the first day and conclude with Karnataka Music, Employability Skills, and Sanskrit Literature on the last day.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download the Admit Card

To access the admit card, first visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Then click on the “NIOS Hall Ticket 2025” link.

Fill in the required login details.
Press the submit button and view the admit card on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a printout for safekeeping.

NIOS Exam Date 2025: Examination Dates

10th Date Sheet (All papers will begin at 2:30 PM)
10th Date Sheet (Major Subjects)
9 April – Entrepreneurship
11 April – Indian Philosophy
16 April – Folk Art
21 April – Indian Culture and Heritage
22 April – Psychology
23 April – Mathematics
24 April – Social Science
28 April – Hindi
2 May – Painting
3 May – English
5 May – Science and Technology
6 May – Home Science
7 May – Urdu, Sanskrit
8 May – Business Studies
13 May – Economics
15 May – Accounting
12th Date Sheet (All papers will begin at 2:30 PM)
9 April 2025 Afternoon – Indian Philosophy/Indian Philosophy (347)
Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi
22 April – English
23 April – Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies
24 April – Computer Science, Physical Education and Yoga, Sociology, Tourism
25 April – Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Information Science
28 April – Biology, Accounting, Introduction to Law
2 May – Hindi, Employment Skills and Entrepreneurship
3 May – Painting
5 May – Mathematics
6 May – Business Studies, Sanskrit Literature
7 May – Data Entry and Operations
8 May – Home Science
13 May – Economics
14 May – Home Management, Hotel Reception Office Operation, Food Resources, Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables, Web Development, Vedic Studies, Gender Studies
15 May – Catering Management, Computer and Office Operation, Data Entry and Operations Certificate, Yoga Assistant, Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance/
17 May – Urdu, Sanskrit, Dramatics
19 May – Psychology, Sanskrit Grammar

News / Education News / NIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Waqf Amendment Bill: UP cancels police leave, Bihar, Maharashtra on alert

National News

Waqf Amendment Bill: UP cancels police leave, Bihar, Maharashtra on alert

in 4 hours

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

newsupdate

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

3 hours ago

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

3 hours ago

NIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now

Education News

NIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

CG Board Exam 2025: Three Subjects' Evaluation Complete in Dhamtari

Education News

CG Board Exam 2025: Three Subjects' Evaluation Complete in Dhamtari

21 hours ago

CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

Education News

CBSE Announces Major Syllabus Overhaul for Classes 10 and 12, Including Mandatory AI Education

21 hours ago

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Now

Education News

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Now

21 hours ago

Rajasthan government teachers hit hard as department scraps this post; order issued

Political

Rajasthan government teachers hit hard as department scraps this post; order issued

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.