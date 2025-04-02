NIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now

NIOS Admit Card 2025: Examination Schedule According to the examination schedule, the class 10th examination will begin with Indian Philosophy and conclude with Psychology and Sanskrit Grammar. The class 12th examination will commence with Entrepreneurship on the first day and conclude with Karnataka Music, Employability Skills, and Sanskrit Literature on the last day.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download the Admit Card To access the admit card, first visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in. Then click on the “NIOS Hall Ticket 2025” link. Fill in the required login details.

Press the submit button and view the admit card on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout for safekeeping. NIOS Exam Date 2025: Examination Dates 10th Date Sheet (All papers will begin at 2:30 PM)

10th Date Sheet (Major Subjects)

9 April – Entrepreneurship

11 April – Indian Philosophy

16 April – Folk Art

21 April – Indian Culture and Heritage

22 April – Psychology

23 April – Mathematics

24 April – Social Science

28 April – Hindi

2 May – Painting

3 May – English

5 May – Science and Technology

6 May – Home Science

7 May – Urdu, Sanskrit

8 May – Business Studies

13 May – Economics

15 May – Accounting

12th Date Sheet (All papers will begin at 2:30 PM)

9 April 2025 Afternoon – Indian Philosophy/Indian Philosophy (347)

Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi

22 April – English

23 April – Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies

24 April – Computer Science, Physical Education and Yoga, Sociology, Tourism

25 April – Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Information Science

28 April – Biology, Accounting, Introduction to Law

2 May – Hindi, Employment Skills and Entrepreneurship

3 May – Painting

5 May – Mathematics

6 May – Business Studies, Sanskrit Literature

7 May – Data Entry and Operations

8 May – Home Science

13 May – Economics

14 May – Home Management, Hotel Reception Office Operation, Food Resources, Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables, Web Development, Vedic Studies, Gender Studies

15 May – Catering Management, Computer and Office Operation, Data Entry and Operations Certificate, Yoga Assistant, Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance/

17 May – Urdu, Sanskrit, Dramatics

19 May – Psychology, Sanskrit Grammar