NIOS 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download 10th & 12th Exam Hall Tickets Now

NIOS Admit Card 2025: Examination ScheduleAccording to the examination schedule, the class 10th examination will begin with Indian Philosophy and conclude with Psychology and Sanskrit Grammar. The class 12th examination will commence with Entrepreneurship on the first day and conclude with Karnataka Music, Employability Skills, and Sanskrit Literature on the last day.
NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download the Admit CardTo access the admit card, first visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in. Then click on the “NIOS Hall Ticket 2025” link. Fill in the required login details.
NIOS Exam Date 2025: Examination Dates10th Date Sheet (All papers will begin at 2:30 PM)
10th Date Sheet (Major Subjects)
9 April – Entrepreneurship
11 April – Indian Philosophy
16 April – Folk Art
21 April – Indian Culture and Heritage
22 April – Psychology
23 April – Mathematics
24 April – Social Science
28 April – Hindi
2 May – Painting
3 May – English
5 May – Science and Technology
6 May – Home Science
7 May – Urdu, Sanskrit
8 May – Business Studies
13 May – Economics
15 May – Accounting
9 April 2025 Afternoon – Indian Philosophy/Indian Philosophy (347)
Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi
22 April – English
23 April – Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies
24 April – Computer Science, Physical Education and Yoga, Sociology, Tourism
25 April – Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Information Science
28 April – Biology, Accounting, Introduction to Law
2 May – Hindi, Employment Skills and Entrepreneurship
3 May – Painting
5 May – Mathematics
6 May – Business Studies, Sanskrit Literature
7 May – Data Entry and Operations
8 May – Home Science
13 May – Economics
14 May – Home Management, Hotel Reception Office Operation, Food Resources, Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables, Web Development, Vedic Studies, Gender Studies
15 May – Catering Management, Computer and Office Operation, Data Entry and Operations Certificate, Yoga Assistant, Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance/
17 May – Urdu, Sanskrit, Dramatics
19 May – Psychology, Sanskrit Grammar