NLSAT 2026 Applications Open: Key Details on Exam Dates and Eligibility for Aspiring Lawyers

NLSAT 2026: An important update has arrived for those aspiring to study law and build a career in the legal sector. The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has commenced the online application process for the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT 2026). This examination is considered crucial for candidates seeking admission to courses such as LLB, Public Policy, or PhD. Interested students can apply until March 23, 2026. NLSIU has set a total of 120 seats for the 3-year LLB (Honours) programme for the 2026-27 academic session. Admission to these seats will be entirely based on the candidates' scores in the examination. The university has advised candidates to check the notices released on the official website from time to time.