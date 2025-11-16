NLSAT 2026 Applications Open: Key Details on Exam Dates and Eligibility for Aspiring Lawyers

NLSAT 2026 Application Process Started (Image-Freepik)
NLSAT 2026: An important update has arrived for those aspiring to study law and build a career in the legal sector. The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has commenced the online application process for the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT 2026). This examination is considered crucial for candidates seeking admission to courses such as LLB, Public Policy, or PhD. Interested students can apply until March 23, 2026. NLSIU has set a total of 120 seats for the 3-year LLB (Honours) programme for the 2026-27 academic session. Admission to these seats will be entirely based on the candidates' scores in the examination. The university has advised candidates to check the notices released on the official website from time to time.
Applications for NLSAT 2026 can be submitted through the official portal. The examination will be conducted nationwide on April 26, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Through this entrance examination, students can apply for admission to the 3-year LLB (Honours), NLS BA (Honours), two-year Masters in Public Policy, and PhD courses in Law, Public Policy, Social Sciences, and Humanities.
The application fee has been set at Rs 2,500 for candidates from the general category, while it is Rs 2,000 for reserved categories. For every correct answer in the exam, one mark will be awarded, while a deduction of 0.25 marks will be applicable for incorrect or unanswered questions. This time, the examination will be conducted entirely in offline mode, with a total duration of 150 minutes. The question paper will be divided into two parts. The first part will test comprehension ability, current affairs, legal knowledge, and logical reasoning ability. The second part will feature questions on legal analysis, reasoning ability, and advanced-level topics related to law.
