scriptNMC Lowers PG Medical Course Cut-off Marks | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NMC Lowers PG Medical Course Cut-off Marks

CG News: Following a reduction in the cut-off, candidates scoring 10 to 15 percentile or more will be eligible for admission. Experts attribute this decision to unfilled seats in medical colleges across the country.

RaipurJan 07, 2025 / 01:23 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Medical College
Raipur News: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has lowered the cut-off marks for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in medical colleges.

Admissions will now be offered to candidates scoring 15 percentile in the General and EWS categories, and 10 percentile in the ST, SC, and OBC categories. Following this reduction, the Medical Education Department postponed the third round of choice filling, scheduled for 6 January, for NEET PG-qualified students.
With the lowered cut-off, candidates scoring 10 to 15 percentile or more will be eligible for admission. Experts attribute this decision to unfilled seats in medical colleges across the country. Medical colleges in the state also have many vacant seats. After the second round, only 23 out of 41 allocated seats were filled at Nehru Medical College, 7 out of 10 at Balaji, and 10 out of 15 at RIMS.
At Nehru College, 54 out of 74 All India quota seats have been filled, while state quota seats remain vacant. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) office is conducting counselling for state, management, and NRI quota seats.
The state of Chhattisgarh has a total of 497 PG seats. This includes 316 state quota seats, 155 All India quota seats, and 26 NRI quota seats. Of these, 311 seats are in six government colleges and 186 in three private colleges. In government colleges, 156 are state quota seats and 155 are All India quota seats. In private colleges, admissions are to be given to 160 state and management quota seats out of the total 186 seats.

News / Education News / NMC Lowers PG Medical Course Cut-off Marks

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

National News

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

in 3 hours

Martyrs of the Bijapur IED blast to be bid farewell today, CM Sai to pay tribute in Dantewada

Patrika plus

Martyrs of the Bijapur IED blast to be bid farewell today, CM Sai to pay tribute in Dantewada

in 2 hours

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

Health

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

in 5 hours

CG Board 10th Exam 2025: Schedule Sparks Debate, Calls for Extended Preparation Time

Education News

CG Board 10th Exam 2025: Schedule Sparks Debate, Calls for Extended Preparation Time

in 5 hours

Latest Education News

ITBP Recruitment: Deadline Nears for Hindi Translator Posts

Jobs

ITBP Recruitment: Deadline Nears for Hindi Translator Posts

in 5 hours

NMC Lowers PG Medical Course Cut-off Marks

Education News

NMC Lowers PG Medical Course Cut-off Marks

in 4 hours

CG Board 2025: 6,000 Fewer Students Registered for Exams – What's the Reason?

Education News

CG Board 2025: 6,000 Fewer Students Registered for Exams – What's the Reason?

in 4 hours

School Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed

Education News

School Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.