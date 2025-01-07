NMC Lowers PG Medical Course Cut-off Marks

With the lowered cut-off, candidates scoring 10 to 15 percentile or more will be eligible for admission. Experts attribute this decision to unfilled seats in medical colleges across the country. Medical colleges in the state also have many vacant seats. After the second round, only 23 out of 41 allocated seats were filled at Nehru Medical College, 7 out of 10 at Balaji, and 10 out of 15 at RIMS.

At Nehru College, 54 out of 74 All India quota seats have been filled, while state quota seats remain vacant. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) office is conducting counselling for state, management, and NRI quota seats.

The state of Chhattisgarh has a total of 497 PG seats. This includes 316 state quota seats, 155 All India quota seats, and 26 NRI quota seats. Of these, 311 seats are in six government colleges and 186 in three private colleges. In government colleges, 156 are state quota seats and 155 are All India quota seats. In private colleges, admissions are to be given to 160 state and management quota seats out of the total 186 seats.