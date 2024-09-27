The headmasters of 30 schools got notice as mid-day meal was not prepared

The system takes time, and pressure is wrong After the notice was issued, the headmasters gheraoed the office of the development block education officer and discussed the matter with them. The headmasters said that they are trying their best to ensure that the mid-day meal system is not affected. Creating a system takes time, but putting pressure is wrong.

Alternative arrangements could not be made, hence notice Development block education officer Basant Bag said that we had asked the headmasters to make alternative arrangements for the mid-day meal, but the headmasters of 30 schools could not make any arrangements, so they were served notices.

Submit the bill for the mid-day meal to the development block education office The development block education officer said that the headmasters should submit the bill for the expenses incurred on mid-day meals to the office. The payment will be made, but until the mid-day meal operators return to the schools, the schools will have to make their arrangements for mid-day meals.

Wood, stove, ration, everything was taken away by the operator Many headmasters said that the operators took away the wood, ration, and stoves from the schools. In such a situation, a new ration will have to be purchased. Headmasters have many other responsibilities, so they often face problems.