scriptThe headmasters of 30 schools got notice as mid-day meal was not prepared | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

The headmasters of 30 schools got notice as mid-day meal was not prepared

The mid-day meal system in government primary and secondary schools is in a mess. The mid-day meal operators have not received their cooking cost for two months, due to which they have stopped preparing mid-day meals for the past three days.

BalodSep 27, 2024 / 11:17 am

Patrika Desk

शासकीय प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक स्कूलों में मध्याह्न भोजन का बुरा हाल है। मध्याह्न भोजन संचालक समूह दो माह से कुकिंग कास्ट की राशि नहीं मिलने के कारण तीन दिनों से मध्यान्ह भोजन नहीं बना रहे हैं।
The mid-day meal system in government primary and secondary schools is in a mess. The mid-day meal operators have not received their cooking cost for two months, due to which they have stopped preparing mid-day meals for the past three days. As a result, headmasters of 30 schools in the Balod development block have been served show-cause notices.

The system takes time, and pressure is wrong

After the notice was issued, the headmasters gheraoed the office of the development block education officer and discussed the matter with them. The headmasters said that they are trying their best to ensure that the mid-day meal system is not affected. Creating a system takes time, but putting pressure is wrong.

Alternative arrangements could not be made, hence notice

Development block education officer Basant Bag said that we had asked the headmasters to make alternative arrangements for the mid-day meal, but the headmasters of 30 schools could not make any arrangements, so they were served notices.

Submit the bill for the mid-day meal to the development block education office

The development block education officer said that the headmasters should submit the bill for the expenses incurred on mid-day meals to the office. The payment will be made, but until the mid-day meal operators return to the schools, the schools will have to make their arrangements for mid-day meals.

Wood, stove, ration, everything was taken away by the operator

Many headmasters said that the operators took away the wood, ration, and stoves from the schools. In such a situation, a new ration will have to be purchased. Headmasters have many other responsibilities, so they often face problems.

When will the payment be made, even the education department does not know

The education department also does not know when the payment of the cooking cost will be made. Until then, many children will remain hungry, and some will bring their tiffin from home.

News / Education News / The headmasters of 30 schools got notice as mid-day meal was not prepared

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

18 hours ago

Cyber Crime: Government takes big action against cyber fraud, scammers will not be spared

National News

Cyber Crime: Government takes big action against cyber fraud, scammers will not be spared

12 hours ago

Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction

Sports

Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction

12 hours ago

What is a ‘Mule Account’? Is a game being played with your money somewhere?

National News

What is a ‘Mule Account’? Is a game being played with your money somewhere?

12 hours ago

Latest Education News

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

in 5 hours

BPSC Notification 2024: Notification issued for 70th BPSC Preliminary Exam, know the exam date and other details

Education News

BPSC Notification 2024: Notification issued for 70th BPSC Preliminary Exam, know the exam date and other details

17 hours ago

GATE Registration 2025: If you want to do M. Tech from IIT, apply soon, registration date is ending on this date

Education News

GATE Registration 2025: If you want to do M. Tech from IIT, apply soon, registration date is ending on this date

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.