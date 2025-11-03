November School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain closed for this many days

November School Holidays 2025(Image-Freepik)November School Holidays 2025 (Image-Freepik)
November School Holidays 2025: After the Diwali and other festive holidays in October, students are now looking forward to the November holidays. This month is also filled with several special festivals and holidays, giving children an opportunity to rest and have fun amidst their studies. School students are set to have a good time with these November holidays. Let's find out when the holidays will be this month.
5 November 2025 - Guru Nanak Jayanti
8 November 2025 - Second Saturday
9 November 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
14 November 2025 - Children’s Day
16 November 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
23 November 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
24 November 2025 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day
30 November 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
These festivals and weekly holidays will provide students with relief from the stress of studies. They can use this time to relax, spend time with family, or prepare for upcoming examinations.
A holiday has been announced in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. Schools will remain closed for 4 days. The holiday has been announced by the district administration. Schools will be closed continuously from November 3 to November 6. Schools will remain closed for a total of four days by combining the Ganga Snan Mela 2025 and the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.
