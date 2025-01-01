scriptNTA Launches New Website for NEET UG 2025 | NTA Launches New Website for NEET UG 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NTA Launches New Website for NEET UG 2025

NTA Launches New Website for NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for NEET UG 2025. The website address is neet.nta.nic.in.

New DelhiJan 01, 2025 / 11:43 am

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Syllabus
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for NEET UG 2025. Students can visit this website to view the NEET UG syllabus. The new website address is neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA issued a notice stating that the NEET UG syllabus has been finalised and uploaded to the NMC website. All candidates are advised to use this syllabus for their NEET UG preparation.

NEET UG 2025 Application Process

Registration for the NEET UG 2025 examination is expected to commence in February. However, no official confirmation regarding the dates has been released yet. The examination is scheduled for 4 May 2025.

How to Apply (NEET UG 2025 Registration)

  • Visit the official NTA website: neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the NEET UG registration link on the homepage.
  • Register as a candidate.
  • Fill out the application form.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download the confirmation page.

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus

The NTA has released the subject-wise NEET UG 2025 syllabus on the official NMC website: nmc.org.in. Students can download the complete syllabus from this website. The NEET examination primarily focuses on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2024 Exam

A large number of students apply for the NEET UG examination every year. Last year, approximately 2.2 million students applied for the examination. In 2024, the NEET UG examination was conducted on 5 May in a single shift using pen and paper mode, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

