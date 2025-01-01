NTA Launches New Website for NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Application Process Registration for the NEET UG 2025 examination is expected to commence in February. However, no official confirmation regarding the dates has been released yet. The examination is scheduled for 4 May 2025.

How to Apply (NEET UG 2025 Registration) Visit the official NTA website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG registration link on the homepage.

Register as a candidate.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page. NEET UG 2025 Syllabus The NTA has released the subject-wise NEET UG 2025 syllabus on the official NMC website: nmc.org.in. Students can download the complete syllabus from this website. The NEET examination primarily focuses on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.