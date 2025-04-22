NTA Releases NCET ITEP Exam City Slip 2025

scriptNTA Releases NCET ITEP Exam City Slip 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Apr 22, 2025 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

NCET ITEP Exam City Slip 2025: The NTA (National Testing Agency) has released the city slip for the NCET exam. Candidates appearing for this exam can check their exam city via the city slip on the official website, ncet2025.ntaonline.

What is the NCET Exam?

The NCET exam is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA. This exam is for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Students can appear for this exam after completing their 12th standard. The NCET entrance exam is conducted for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected central/state universities/institutions and government colleges, including IITs, NITs, and RIIs. This year, the exam will be held on 29 April 2025.
What is the ITEP Course?

Under the ITEP course, 12th pass students pursue four-year BA BEd, BSc BEd, and BCom BEd courses. Following the recommendations of NEP 2020, from 2030 onwards, only holders of a four-year BEd or a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) degree will be eligible to become teachers. Therefore, this course is very important for those aspiring to be teachers. The ITEP course divides the school structure into four stages: Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary (5+3+3+4). Teachers are trained accordingly.

What is the New ITEP Course?

If a candidate completes the new ITEP course, they do not need to pursue a BEd or D.El.Ed course to become a teacher in a government school. It has been designed under the National Education Policy 2020. It is different from the older 4-year ITEP course.

Teachers can pursue the ITEP Course

After completing the 4-year ITEP course, candidates can become teachers by clearing the TET, STET, or other state-level tests. The ITEP course saves students one year. Instead of the five years required for the current BEd scheme (three years of graduation and two years of BEd), this course can be completed in four years. ITEP is a 4-year dual degree offering BA BEd/ BSc BEd and BCom BEd courses.

