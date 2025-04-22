NTA Releases NCET ITEP Exam City Slip 2025

What is the NCET Exam? The NCET exam is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA. This exam is for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Students can appear for this exam after completing their 12th standard. The NCET entrance exam is conducted for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected central/state universities/institutions and government colleges, including IITs, NITs, and RIIs. This year, the exam will be held on 29 April 2025.

📢 #NCET2025 Advance Intimation Slip for the Exam City is now available at 🔗 https://t.co/VNaz2rqFiQCheck using your Application No. & DOB. 📅 Exam Date: 29 April 2025 📞 Helpline: 011-40759000 📧 ncet@nta.ac.in *This is NOT the Admit Card.#NTA #ITEP pic.twitter.com/BSjvhOBjGI — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 22, 2025 What is the ITEP Course? Under the ITEP course, 12th pass students pursue four-year BA BEd, BSc BEd, and BCom BEd courses. Following the recommendations of NEP 2020, from 2030 onwards, only holders of a four-year BEd or a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) degree will be eligible to become teachers. Therefore, this course is very important for those aspiring to be teachers. The ITEP course divides the school structure into four stages: Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary (5+3+3+4). Teachers are trained accordingly.

What is the New ITEP Course? If a candidate completes the new ITEP course, they do not need to pursue a BEd or D.El.Ed course to become a teacher in a government school. It has been designed under the National Education Policy 2020. It is different from the older 4-year ITEP course.