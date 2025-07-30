30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Education News

OICL Assistant Recruitment: Up to ₹50,000 Salary

Learn about the eligibility criteria and application process.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Good news for young people preparing for government jobs! Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has announced recruitment for Assistant (Class-III) positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 500 positions, including some backlog vacancies. The application process will begin on 2 August 2025, and interested candidates can apply online through the official website, orientalinsurance.org.

Key Details of the Recruitment

  • Post Name: Assistant (Class III)
  • Total Posts: 500 (Open Market + Backlog)
  • Online Application Dates: 2 August to 17 August 2025
  • Detailed Notification Release Date: 1 August 2025 (6:30 PM)

Tentative Exam Dates

  • Tier-1 Exam: 7 September 2025
  • Tier-2 Exam: 28 October 2025
  • Regional Language Test: Date to be announced later

How to Apply?

  • First, visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.
  • Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and click on the ‘OICL Assistants Registration’ link.
  • Register by entering your email ID and mobile number.
  • Fill out the application form and upload the relevant documents.
  • Pay the fee and submit.

Salary and Other Information

OICL is a public sector insurance company under the Government of India. Selected candidates for the Assistant position are likely to receive a salary of approximately ₹50,000 per month. Information related to the application, such as state-wise posts, reservations, age limits, eligibility, and fees, will be available on the website between 2 August and 17 August.

Note: Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification released on the evening of 1 August and confirm their eligibility before applying.

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 05:13 pm

