OICL Assistant Recruitment: Up to ₹50,000 Salary

Good news for young people preparing for government jobs! Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has announced recruitment for Assistant (Class-III) positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 500 positions, including some backlog vacancies. The application process will begin on 2 August 2025, and interested candidates can apply online through the official website, orientalinsurance.org.
OICL is a public sector insurance company under the Government of India. Selected candidates for the Assistant position are likely to receive a salary of approximately ₹50,000 per month. Information related to the application, such as state-wise posts, reservations, age limits, eligibility, and fees, will be available on the website between 2 August and 17 August.
Note: Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification released on the evening of 1 August and confirm their eligibility before applying.