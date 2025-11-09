ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Extended, Online Registration Until November 17

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 (Image: Patrika)
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the last date for applications for apprentice positions. Candidates can now apply online until November 17, 2025. Earlier, the last date for application was set for November 6. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2623 candidates will be appointed. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.
The application process for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment began on October 16, 2025, and its new last date has now been set as November 17, 2025. This means that candidates who could not apply earlier now have another opportunity.
Different educational qualifications have been set for each post. For some positions, candidates must have passed 10th or 12th grade. For some technical posts, ITI, Diploma, or Graduation is mandatory. Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification carefully before applying, so that they can apply for the correct post based on their qualifications.
For application, the candidate's age should be between 18 and 24 years. SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years in the maximum age. OBC candidates have been given a relaxation of 3 years. Whereas PwD candidates will get an age relaxation of up to 10 years.
Selected candidates under this recruitment will be given different stipends based on their qualifications.
ONGC is one of the largest government oil and gas companies in India. Working as an apprentice here provides excellent training and also increases the chances of permanent employment in the future.
