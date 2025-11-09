Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Extended, Online Registration Until November 17

ONGC has extended the last date for apprentice recruitment. Now candidates can apply until November 17, 2025. Read complete information on application process, eligibility, age limit, and stipend here.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 (Image: Patrika)

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the last date for applications for apprentice positions. Candidates can now apply online until November 17, 2025. Earlier, the last date for application was set for November 6. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2623 candidates will be appointed. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

Until When Can You Apply?

The application process for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment began on October 16, 2025, and its new last date has now been set as November 17, 2025. This means that candidates who could not apply earlier now have another opportunity.

What is the Educational Qualification?

Different educational qualifications have been set for each post. For some positions, candidates must have passed 10th or 12th grade. For some technical posts, ITI, Diploma, or Graduation is mandatory. Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification carefully before applying, so that they can apply for the correct post based on their qualifications.

What is the Age Limit?

For application, the candidate's age should be between 18 and 24 years. SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years in the maximum age. OBC candidates have been given a relaxation of 3 years. Whereas PwD candidates will get an age relaxation of up to 10 years.

How Much Stipend Will Be Given?

Selected candidates under this recruitment will be given different stipends based on their qualifications.

  • Graduate Apprentice: ₹12,300 per month
  • 3-Year Diploma: ₹10,900 per month
  • Trade Apprentice (10th/12th): ₹8,200 per month
  • Trade Apprentice (1-Year ITI): ₹9,600 per month
  • Trade Apprentice (2-Year ITI): ₹10,560 per month

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website ongcindia.com.
  • Click on the ‘Apprentice Recruitment 2025’ link on the homepage.
  • Now, complete the registration process.
  • Log in, fill out the application form, and upload the necessary documents.
  • After carefully checking all the information, submit the form.
  • Finally, save the printout for future reference.

Why is This Opportunity Special?

ONGC is one of the largest government oil and gas companies in India. Working as an apprentice here provides excellent training and also increases the chances of permanent employment in the future.

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 04:34 pm

English News / Education News / ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Extended, Online Registration Until November 17

