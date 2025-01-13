ONGC Offers Up to Rs 180,000 Salary: Eligibility Criteria Detailed

ONGC: Eligibility Criteria Regarding eligibility, for the Geologist position, candidates must possess a postgraduate degree with a minimum of 60% marks or an MSc/MTech degree in Petroleum Geoscience with 60% marks. For the AEE position, a graduation degree with 60% marks in the relevant subject is required. The minimum age limit is 26 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years. Reserved category candidates will receive the necessary age relaxation.

ONGC Recruitment: Salary The selection process will be conducted in three stages: a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by shortlisting of candidates in a 1:5 ratio based on CBT performance. Finally, shortlisted candidates will be called for a group discussion and interview for final selection. Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹60,000 to ₹1,80,000 per month. In addition, various allowances and benefits will also be provided. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed: ONGC Vacancy 2025 The selection process will be conducted in three stages: a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by shortlisting of candidates in a 1:5 ratio based on CBT performance. Finally, shortlisted candidates will be called for a group discussion and interview for final selection. Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹60,000 to ₹1,80,000 per month. In addition, various allowances and benefits will also be provided. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed: