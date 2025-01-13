ONGC Offers Up to Rs 180,000 Salary: Eligibility Criteria Detailed

scriptONGC Offers Up to Rs 180,000 Salary: Eligibility Criteria Detailed | Latest News | Patrika News
New DelhiJan 13, 2025 / 02:41 pm

Patrika Desk

ONGC: A fantastic opportunity awaits to join one of India’s largest companies, ONGC. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has announced recruitment for 108 positions of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Geophysicist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official ONGC website, ongcindia.com. The application process commenced on 10 January 2025, and the last date for application is 24 January 2025. A computer-based test for this recruitment will be conducted on 23 February 2025.

ONGC: Eligibility Criteria

Regarding eligibility, for the Geologist position, candidates must possess a postgraduate degree with a minimum of 60% marks or an MSc/MTech degree in Petroleum Geoscience with 60% marks. For the AEE position, a graduation degree with 60% marks in the relevant subject is required. The minimum age limit is 26 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years. Reserved category candidates will receive the necessary age relaxation.

ONGC Recruitment: Salary

The selection process will be conducted in three stages: a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by shortlisting of candidates in a 1:5 ratio based on CBT performance. Finally, shortlisted candidates will be called for a group discussion and interview for final selection. Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹60,000 to ₹1,80,000 per month. In addition, various allowances and benefits will also be provided. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed: ONGC Vacancy 2025

