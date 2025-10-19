ONGC Recruitment 2025: Over 2700 Vacancies Announced, Opportunity for Jobs Without Exams

Regarding the eligibility for this recruitment, candidates ranging from 10th or 12th pass to those with ITI in a relevant trade, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, Graduate, Diploma, BE, or B.Tech degrees can apply. As for the age limit, it is set at a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years as of November 6, 2025. This means individuals born between November 6, 2001, and November 6, 2007, are eligible to apply. Upper age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per government rules.