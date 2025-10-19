Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Over 2700 Vacancies Announced, Opportunity for Jobs Without Exams

Regarding the eligibility for this recruitment, candidates ranging from those who have passed 10th or 12th grade to those holding ITI in a relevant trade, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, Graduate, Diploma, BE, or B.Tech degrees can apply.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

ONGC Recruitment 2025

ONGC Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), one of India's 'Navratna' companies, has announced recruitment for numerous positions. The 'Maharatna' company has declared a recruitment drive for over 2700 posts. This recruitment is for apprentice training across various trades and departments. Candidates who are freshers and are facing challenges in securing jobs due to a lack of experience can gain training and receive a stipend through this apprenticeship. The online application process for ONGC Apprentice recruitment began on October 16, 2025, and interested candidates can apply until November 6, 2025.

How to Apply

To apply, candidates must first register on the apprentice portal www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or nats.education.gov.in. During registration, enter your basic information, email ID, and mobile number. After that, visit the ONGC Apprenticeship application link and fill out the online form. Carefully fill in details regarding educational qualifications, marks, address, and other essential information. Subsequently, upload a passport-size photograph and signature. After reviewing all the information, submit the form and keep a printout for your records.







































































DetailsInformation
Recruiting BodyOil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
Post NameApprentice
Total Number of Posts2743
Official Websiteongcindia.com
Application Start DateOctober 16, 2025
Application DeadlineNovember 06, 2025
Eligibility10th, 12th Pass / ITI / Diploma / Graduate
Age Limit18 to 24 years
Training Period12 months
Selection ProcessSelection on a direct merit basis, without examination
Stipend₹8,200 – ₹12,300 per month (as per post)
Application Portal (NAPS)https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
Application Portal (NATS)https://nats.education.gov.in
Result/Selection Announcement DateNovember 26, 2025
Application FeeFree

Eligibility Criteria

Regarding the eligibility for this recruitment, candidates ranging from 10th or 12th pass to those with ITI in a relevant trade, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, Graduate, Diploma, BE, or B.Tech degrees can apply. As for the age limit, it is set at a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years as of November 6, 2025. This means individuals born between November 6, 2001, and November 6, 2007, are eligible to apply. Upper age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per government rules.

Published on:

19 Oct 2025 02:56 pm

English News / Education News / ONGC Recruitment 2025: Over 2700 Vacancies Announced, Opportunity for Jobs Without Exams

