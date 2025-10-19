ONGC Recruitment 2025: Over 2700 Vacancies Announced, Opportunity for Jobs Without Exams

ONGC Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
ONGC Recruitment 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), one of India's 'Navratna' companies, has announced recruitment for numerous positions. The 'Maharatna' company has declared a recruitment drive for over 2700 posts. This recruitment is for apprentice training across various trades and departments. Candidates who are freshers and are facing challenges in securing jobs due to a lack of experience can gain training and receive a stipend through this apprenticeship. The online application process for ONGC Apprentice recruitment began on October 16, 2025, and interested candidates can apply until November 6, 2025.
To apply, candidates must first register on the apprentice portal www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or nats.education.gov.in. During registration, enter your basic information, email ID, and mobile number. After that, visit the ONGC Apprenticeship application link and fill out the online form. Carefully fill in details regarding educational qualifications, marks, address, and other essential information. Subsequently, upload a passport-size photograph and signature. After reviewing all the information, submit the form and keep a printout for your records.
|Details
|Information
|Recruiting Body
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
|Post Name
|Apprentice
|Total Number of Posts
|2743
|Official Website
|ongcindia.com
|Application Start Date
|October 16, 2025
|Application Deadline
|November 06, 2025
|Eligibility
|10th, 12th Pass / ITI / Diploma / Graduate
|Age Limit
|18 to 24 years
|Training Period
|12 months
|Selection Process
|Selection on a direct merit basis, without examination
|Stipend
|₹8,200 – ₹12,300 per month (as per post)
|Application Portal (NAPS)
|https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
|Application Portal (NATS)
|https://nats.education.gov.in
|Result/Selection Announcement Date
|November 26, 2025
|Application Fee
|Free
Regarding the eligibility for this recruitment, candidates ranging from 10th or 12th pass to those with ITI in a relevant trade, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, Graduate, Diploma, BE, or B.Tech degrees can apply. As for the age limit, it is set at a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years as of November 6, 2025. This means individuals born between November 6, 2001, and November 6, 2007, are eligible to apply. Upper age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per government rules.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending