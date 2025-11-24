Online Registration Begins for UP DElEd Admission 2025, Forms Can Be Submitted Until December 15

UP DElEd Admission 2025 (Image: Freepik)
UP DElEd Admission 2025: Good news for candidates eagerly awaiting admission to D.El.Ed in UP. The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has started the admission process for the new session 2025. The registration portal has been opened today, and candidates can submit their online applications by December 15, 2025. Those aspiring to become teachers can visit updeled.gov.in to read the complete details and important instructions.
Regarding the application fee for UP D.El.Ed Admission 2025, it has been set at ₹700 for General and OBC category candidates, ₹500 for SC-ST category, and ₹200 for differently-abled candidates. The last date for submitting the application fee has been fixed as December 16, 2025.
While the last date for printing the application form is December 18, 2025. Please note that the entire application will only be accepted through the online mode.
|Category
|Fee
|General/OBC
|₹700
|SC/ST
|₹500
|Differently-abled (PH)
|₹200
As with every year, it is crucial to thoroughly read the important instructions before applying this time. A significant point is that all candidates who are not original residents of Uttar Pradesh will be considered Unreserved. Many candidates remain unaware of this and make mistakes while filling out the form later. Therefore, carefully review the complete notification before applying.
The notification for D.El.Ed 2025 was released on November 17, 2025. The application process began a week later, on November 24. The last date for application is December 15, the last date for fee submission is December 16, and the last date for printing the form is December 18.
Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 35 years (for the General category). For OBC/SC/ST, this limit is 40 years, while for PH (differently-abled) candidates, the maximum age is set at 50 years.
