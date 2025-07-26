26 July 2025,

Over 12,000 Teacher Vacancies in KVS, NVS: When Will Recruitment Start?

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025: Good news for aspirants dreaming of becoming government teachers! Over 12,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS). Learn about the recruitment process timeline and salary details.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

KVS NVS Recruitment 2025
KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Aspiring teachers have reason to rejoice! Thousands of teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). This information was recently revealed by the Union Minister of State for Education, Mr. Jayant Chaudhary, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Most Vacancies in KVS

Mr. Jayant Chaudhary stated that 7,765 teacher positions are currently vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. Meanwhile, 4,323 teaching posts are vacant in Navodaya Vidyalayas. Additionally, 143 Group A positions in NCERT and 60 positions in the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) remain unfilled.

Reasons for Vacancies

The Minister of State for Education explained several reasons for these vacancies:

  • Opening of new schools
  • Retirement of existing teachers
  • Resignation of teachers
  • Promotions and transfers

These factors cumulatively lead to periodic vacancies, which remain unfilled until new appointments are made.

When Will the Recruitment Process Begin?

This is a question on the minds of many aspiring government school teachers. Mr. Chaudhary clarified that the government is actively working to fill these positions. Until permanent teachers are appointed, recruitment is being carried out on a contractual (temporary) basis.

This implies that new recruitment notifications may be released by KVS and NVS in the coming months. Candidates are advised to regularly check the relevant websites.

Salary in KVS and NVS

  • Regarding salaries, teachers in both Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas receive salaries according to the 7th Pay Commission.
  • Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) receive salaries ranging from approximately ₹47,600 to ₹1,51,100 per month.
  • Salaries are determined based on the teacher's educational qualifications and experience.

Over 12,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. The government is actively working to fill these vacancies. If you aspire to become a government school teacher, now is the ideal time to begin preparing. Information regarding these recruitments is expected to be released soon.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 08:36 am

English News / Education News / Over 12,000 Teacher Vacancies in KVS, NVS: When Will Recruitment Start?
