Over 12,000 Teacher Vacancies in KVS, NVS: When Will Recruitment Start?

Aspiring teachers have reason to rejoice! Thousands of teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). This information was recently revealed by the Union Minister of State for Education, Mr. Jayant Chaudhary, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
Mr. Jayant Chaudhary stated that 7,765 teacher positions are currently vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. Meanwhile, 4,323 teaching posts are vacant in Navodaya Vidyalayas. Additionally, 143 Group A positions in NCERT and 60 positions in the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) remain unfilled.
The Minister of State for Education explained several reasons for these vacancies:
These factors cumulatively lead to periodic vacancies, which remain unfilled until new appointments are made.
This is a question on the minds of many aspiring government school teachers. Mr. Chaudhary clarified that the government is actively working to fill these positions. Until permanent teachers are appointed, recruitment is being carried out on a contractual (temporary) basis.
This implies that new recruitment notifications may be released by KVS and NVS in the coming months. Candidates are advised to regularly check the relevant websites.
Over 12,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. The government is actively working to fill these vacancies. If you aspire to become a government school teacher, now is the ideal time to begin preparing. Information regarding these recruitments is expected to be released soon.