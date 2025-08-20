Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Over 21,000 dilapidated school buildings require repair or reconstruction

The government's order to shut down and merge schools with low enrollment remains in effect. There is a request to the government to officially revoke this order as soon as possible, in the best interests of poor students.

Bangalore

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

School (Image: Patrika)

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), Karnataka, has demanded that the state government repair and reconstruct over 21,000 dilapidated school buildings. They have also highlighted the need to fill more than 60,000 vacant teaching posts.

In a statement released on Tuesday, AIDSO welcomed the statement made by the School Education and Literacy Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. In his statement, the Minister asserted that no government school in the state has been closed due to low enrollment and that no school will be closed in the future. Ajay Kamat, Secretary of AIDSO, Karnataka, stated that the government's order to close and merge schools with low enrollment is still in effect. He urged the government to officially revoke this order as soon as possible in the best interests of poor students.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 12:22 pm

English News / Education News / Over 21,000 dilapidated school buildings require repair or reconstruction
