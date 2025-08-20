Over 21,000 dilapidated school buildings require repair or reconstruction

In a statement released on Tuesday, AIDSO welcomed the statement made by the School Education and Literacy Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. In his statement, the Minister asserted that no government school in the state has been closed due to low enrollment and that no school will be closed in the future. Ajay Kamat, Secretary of AIDSO, Karnataka, stated that the government's order to close and merge schools with low enrollment is still in effect. He urged the government to officially revoke this order as soon as possible in the best interests of poor students.