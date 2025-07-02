Over 85% Pass Rate in PU Annual Exams

Out of a total of 6,37,805 students registered for the PU examination this year, 4,68,439 passed the first annual examination, 54,168 passed the second annual examination, and 18,834 passed the third annual examination. 82,683 students appeared for the third examination. The overall pass percentage, combining all three annual examinations, was 85.19%.

The opportunity to take the third examination resulted in an additional 22,446 students passing. These students will have a better chance of securing seats after the CET (Counselling/Rounds). Students who took the exam to improve their results performed better than last year. This year, out of the total 17,398 students who appeared for Exam-3 to improve their marks, 11,937 students improved their scores. In 2024, this number was 7,420. The number of students attempting to improve their marks in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics was higher than last year.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that active efforts were made under the leadership of regional deputy directors, principals, and district collectors to ensure greater student participation in the examination. Remedial classes were conducted at the college level to improve results, leading to improved student performance. Students who failed the second annual examination were given a fee concession for Exam-3.