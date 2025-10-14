Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth to Become Panchayat Secretary

Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025 (AI Image-Gemini)
Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to secure a good job has emerged. The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (TNRD) has released a recruitment notification for 1483 Panchayat Secretary posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, tnrd.tn.gov.in. The salary for this post will be up to ₹50,400. The application process has already begun.
To apply for this recruitment, candidates must have passed 10th from a recognised board. Additionally, they must have studied Tamil language up to at least 8th grade, as these posts are in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu state. Regarding the age limit for this recruitment, it is set at 18 to 32 years for the General category, 18 to 37 years for SC/ST, PWD, and widowed candidates, and 18 to 50 years for Ex-Servicemen. The age will be calculated as of October 13, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.
Selected candidates for this post will receive a salary ranging from ₹15,900 to ₹40,500 per month. In addition to this, they will also receive benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), medical facilities, and pension.
Candidates will be selected in two stages, which include a written examination and an interview. The examination may be conducted in online or offline mode. It will include questions at the 10th-grade level, covering General Knowledge, Maths, Reasoning, and Tamil language. Document verification will also be conducted. After passing the examination, candidates will need to present their 10th certificate, Tamil language proficiency certificate, Aadhaar card, and category certificate.
