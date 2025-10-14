Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth to Become Panchayat Secretary

A fantastic job opportunity has emerged for young people interested in becoming Panchayat Secretaries. Candidates who have passed the 10th grade can apply for this position. The application process has already begun.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025

Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025 (AI Image-Gemini)

Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity for 10th-pass youth to secure a good job has emerged. The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (TNRD) has released a recruitment notification for 1483 Panchayat Secretary posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, tnrd.tn.gov.in. The salary for this post will be up to ₹50,400. The application process has already begun.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

To apply for this recruitment, candidates must have passed 10th from a recognised board. Additionally, they must have studied Tamil language up to at least 8th grade, as these posts are in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu state. Regarding the age limit for this recruitment, it is set at 18 to 32 years for the General category, 18 to 37 years for SC/ST, PWD, and widowed candidates, and 18 to 50 years for Ex-Servicemen. The age will be calculated as of October 13, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.

This will be the salary

Selected candidates for this post will receive a salary ranging from ₹15,900 to ₹40,500 per month. In addition to this, they will also receive benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), medical facilities, and pension.

Selection Process for Candidates

Candidates will be selected in two stages, which include a written examination and an interview. The examination may be conducted in online or offline mode. It will include questions at the 10th-grade level, covering General Knowledge, Maths, Reasoning, and Tamil language. Document verification will also be conducted. After passing the examination, candidates will need to present their 10th certificate, Tamil language proficiency certificate, Aadhaar card, and category certificate.

How to Apply

  • To apply, visit the official website: tnrd.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the recruitment link.
  • Select the “Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2025” link.
  • Register by entering your name, date of birth, educational details, and category.
  • Upload documents: Passport-sized photograph, signature, and required certificates.
  • Pay the fee: Make the online payment of the prescribed fee.
  • Submit the form: Double-check all information before submitting and then finalise the submission.
  • Keep a digital copy of the application form and fee receipt for your records.

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 01:12 pm

Education News / Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth to Become Panchayat Secretary

