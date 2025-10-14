Panchayat Sachiv Vacancy 2025: Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth to Become Panchayat Secretary

To apply for this recruitment, candidates must have passed 10th from a recognised board. Additionally, they must have studied Tamil language up to at least 8th grade, as these posts are in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu state. Regarding the age limit for this recruitment, it is set at 18 to 32 years for the General category, 18 to 37 years for SC/ST, PWD, and widowed candidates, and 18 to 50 years for Ex-Servicemen. The age will be calculated as of October 13, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.