Pashu Parichar result: Link not opening after release, here’s how to check

However, the result link is not yet active on the website. The examination was held across the state on 1, 2, and 3 December of the previous year. This recruitment drive was conducted for a total of 6,433 positions, with an estimated 1 million candidates participating. Of these, approximately 382,000 candidates have passed the examination. Currently, the merit list could not be released due to technical reasons, but the board says this issue will be resolved soon, and the results will be uploaded to the website.

पशु परिचर की file में 2200 से ज़्यादा पेज हैं । online खुल नहीं रही । कल कोई रास्ता निकाल कर अपलोड करेंगे । — डॉ भाग चन्द बधाल DR BHAG CHAND BADHAL, RAS (@BadhalDr) April 3, 2025 Pashu Parichar Result: What to do if the website is not opening The board has also clarified that if there are any problems viewing the results on the website or if the link is not opening, there is no need to worry. Candidates can join the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's official Telegram channel. The result PDF will be shared there, allowing candidates to easily find their names. The board secretary has also shared the result file link on their "X" handle. Therefore, the result can also be checked there.

पशु परिचर भर्ती का रिजल्ट 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿https://t.co/IHPvPe8bMO — डॉ भाग चन्द बधाल DR BHAG CHAND BADHAL, RAS (@BadhalDr) April 3, 2025 RSMSSB: Three times more candidates to get a chance in the next stage The board informed that three times the number of candidates will be called for document verification in the next stage of the selection process. Eligible candidates will then be appointed.