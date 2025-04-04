Pashu Parichar result: Link not opening after release, here’s how to check

However, the result link is not yet active on the website. The examination was held across the state on 1, 2, and 3 December of the previous year. This recruitment drive was conducted for a total of 6,433 positions, with an estimated 1 million candidates participating. Of these, approximately 382,000 candidates have passed the examination. Currently, the merit list could not be released due to technical reasons, but the board says this issue will be resolved soon, and the results will be uploaded to the website.
Pashu Parichar Result: What to do if the website is not opening The board has also clarified that if there are any problems viewing the results on the website or if the link is not opening, there is no need to worry. Candidates can join the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board’s official Telegram channel. The result PDF will be shared there, allowing candidates to easily find their names. The board secretary has also shared the result file link on their “X” handle. Therefore, the result can also be checked there.
RSMSSB: Three times more candidates to get a chance in the next stage The board informed that three times the number of candidates will be called for document verification in the next stage of the selection process. Eligible candidates will then be appointed.
RSMSSB: Four months of waiting for the results Candidates had been waiting for the results of this recruitment examination for the past four months. The board has now released the results. This examination was held in December 2024 for a total of 6,433 positions, with 1,763,897 candidates applying. However, only 1,052,565 candidates could participate in the examination. The preliminary answer key was released on 24 January.