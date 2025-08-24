Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Patliputra University Releases UG Admit Cards 2025: Download Directly via ppuponline.in

A notice issued by the Controller of Examinations, Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Kumar, states that if any error is found in a student's admit card, the student should report it with a copy of the downloaded admit card and examination form.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

PPU UG Admit Card 2025 released
PPU UG Admit Card 2025 released

Patliputra University UG Admit Card 2025 Released: Patliputra University has released the admit cards for the undergraduate second-semester examination 2025 on Saturday, 23 August 2025. Students appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the university's official website, ppuponline.in. Candidates will need their examination form number and date of birth to download the admit card.

Patliputra University UG Admit Card 2025: Notice Issued

A notice issued by the Examination Controller, Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Kumar, states that if any student finds any error in their admit card, they must submit a copy of the downloaded admit card and their examination form to the university's help desk counter by 1 PM on 26 August 2025.

Patliputra University UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download the Admit Card

To download the admit card, follow these steps:


  1. Visit the official website of Patliputra University, ppuponline.in.




  2. Click on the UG 2nd Semester Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.




  3. Enter your login details (examination form number and date of birth) on the new page and submit.




  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.




  5. Carefully check all the information provided and download it.




  6. Save a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 09:35 am

Patliputra University Releases UG Admit Cards 2025: Download Directly via ppuponline.in
