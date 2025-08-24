Patliputra University Releases UG Admit Cards 2025: Download Directly via ppuponline.in

Patliputra University UG Admit Card 2025 Released: Patliputra University has released the admit cards for the undergraduate second-semester examination 2025 on Saturday, 23 August 2025. Students appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the university's official website, ppuponline.in. Candidates will need their examination form number and date of birth to download the admit card.
A notice issued by the Examination Controller, Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Kumar, states that if any student finds any error in their admit card, they must submit a copy of the downloaded admit card and their examination form to the university's help desk counter by 1 PM on 26 August 2025.
To download the admit card, follow these steps: