Education News

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Power Grid Corporation Announces Vacancies for Multiple Posts

This apprentice recruitment is being conducted for various zones and departments across the country. The positions include Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice, as well as trades such as Rajbhasha Assistant, Civil, Electrical, ITI, and Executive Assistant.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

PGCIL Recruitment 2025

PGCIL Recruitment 2025(Image-Freepik)

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for graduate and diploma holders to secure a job has emerged. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has announced recruitment for apprentice positions in various departments across the country. Applications have been invited for this. Through this recruitment, more than 800 eligible candidates will be appointed. The last date for application has been set as October 6, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can immediately visit the official website careers.powergrid.in to apply online.

Recruitment for These Posts

This apprentice recruitment is being organised for various zones and departments across the country. The posts include Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice, as well as trades like Rajbhasha Assistant, Civil, Electrical, ITI, and Executive Assistant. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice - A B.E./B.Tech degree in the relevant subject is required.
Diploma Apprentice - Candidates with a diploma in the relevant field can apply.
Trade Apprentice - An ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognised institution is necessary.

Documents Required for Application

  • Registration/enrolment number and a complete updated profile on the NATS/NAPS portal.
  • Scanned copy of educational certificates and mark sheets.
  • Birth certificate or proof of age.
  • If applicable, an updated certificate for SC/ST/OBC-NCL category.
  • Scanned copy of a recent colour passport-sized photograph and signature.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website careers.powergrid.in.
  • Click on the “Apply Online” link provided on the website's homepage.
  • Now, register for a new account or log in if you are already registered.
  • Fill out the application form carefully and upload the required documents.
  • Double-check all the information before submitting.
  • After submitting the application, keep a printout for future reference.

Education News

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 12:48 pm

English News / Education News / PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Power Grid Corporation Announces Vacancies for Multiple Posts

