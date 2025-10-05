PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Power Grid Corporation Announces Vacancies for Multiple Posts

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for graduate and diploma holders to secure a job has emerged. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has announced recruitment for apprentice positions in various departments across the country. Applications have been invited for this. Through this recruitment, more than 800 eligible candidates will be appointed. The last date for application has been set as October 6, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can immediately visit the official website careers.powergrid.in to apply online.