PM Modi Film to Screen in Schools Nationwide

On 11 September, the Ministry of Education sent a letter to all schools clarifying that the film aims to promote values such as service, responsibility, and character building among students. The letter states that "Chalo Jeete Hain" is not merely entertainment but a case study based on moral education and life values, intended to inspire children to develop self-reflection, empathy, and critical thinking. This initiative is part of the 'Prerna' programme, operating from the historic vernacular school in Vadnagar, Gujarat, established in 1888, where Prime Minister Modi received his early education.