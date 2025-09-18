Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

PM Modi Film to Screen in Schools Nationwide

On 11 September, the Ministry of Education sent a letter to all schools clarifying that the film's purpose is to promote values such as service, responsibility, and character building among students.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

PM Narendra Modi
Chalo Jeete Hain (Image: Patrika)

The Ministry of Education has issued special instructions to schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), regarding the film "Chalo Jeete Hain". The film, inspired by the childhood experiences of PM Narendra Modi, is to be shown to students from 16 September to 2 October 2025.

CBSE: Letter Issued to Schools

On 11 September, the Ministry of Education sent a letter to all schools clarifying that the film aims to promote values such as service, responsibility, and character building among students. The letter states that "Chalo Jeete Hain" is not merely entertainment but a case study based on moral education and life values, intended to inspire children to develop self-reflection, empathy, and critical thinking. This initiative is part of the 'Prerna' programme, operating from the historic vernacular school in Vadnagar, Gujarat, established in 1888, where Prime Minister Modi received his early education.

Prerna Programme Based on Nine Fundamental Human Values

The 'Prerna' programme is based on nine fundamental human values: self-respect and humility, courage and bravery, diligence and dedication, integrity and purity, compassion and service, innovation and curiosity, diversity and unity, reverence and faith, and freedom and duty. The film, inspired by true events, embodies Swami Vivekananda's philosophy: "Only those truly live who live for others."

PM Narendra Modi: How to Watch the Film

The film has received the award for 'Best Non-Feature Film on Family Values' at the 66th National Film Awards. The Ministry believes its inspiring story can positively influence the thoughts and actions of the younger generation. Besides schools, "Chalo Jeete Hain" will be screened in select cinemas nationwide from 17 September to 2 October to reach a wider audience. It is also available on YouTube.

Education News

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 02:55 pm

English News / Education News / PM Modi Film to Screen in Schools Nationwide
