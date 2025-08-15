Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

PM Modi Sets New Record with 103-Minute Independence Day Address

PM Modi's 103-minute address on Independence Day 2025 has been recorded in history. Learn how he broke his own record and surpassed former Prime Minister Nehru.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2025
PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2025 (Image: SansadTV)

PM Modi Speech on Independence Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history on Independence Day 2025. In his twelfth consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, he delivered a speech lasting 103 minutes, setting a new record for the longest speech ever given by an Indian Prime Minister. He not only surpassed his previous record but also eclipsed the length of speeches given by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

A New Record of 103 Minutes

PM Modi's speech, which began at 7:33 AM, concluded at 9:16 AM. This exceeded his previous year's speech, which lasted 98 minutes. Previously, Pandit Nehru's 72-minute speech (1947) and I.K. Gujral's 71-minute speech (1997) were among the longest addresses on record.

12th Consecutive Independence Day Address

PM Modi has addressed the nation from the Red Fort every year since 2014. This year marks his 12th consecutive speech, second only to Indira Gandhi. Pandit Nehru holds the record for the most consecutive addresses, having delivered 17.

Issues Covered in the Speech

In his lengthy address, PM Modi detailed the government's achievements and presented a roadmap for building a new and developed India by 2047. He placed particular emphasis on the economy, digital development, infrastructure, social schemes, women's empowerment, and India's growing role on the global stage.

Speech Durations of Prime Ministers

Modi's speeches have previously been noted for their length. In 2016, he spoke for 96 minutes, 92 minutes in 2019, approximately 90 minutes in 2023, and 85 minutes in 2015. His shortest speech was 56 minutes long in 2017. In contrast, Pandit Nehru in 1954 and Indira Gandhi in 1966 delivered the shortest speeches, lasting only 14 minutes each.

Furthermore, Manmohan Singh's speeches in 2012 and 2013 lasted 32 and 35 minutes respectively, while Atal Bihari Vajpayee's addresses in 2002 and 2003 were even shorter, at 25 and 30 minutes.

15 Aug 2025 03:34 pm

