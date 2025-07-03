PM YASHASVI Yojana 2025: ₹1.25 Lakh Scholarship for OBC, EWS Students; Applications Open

PM YASHASVI Yojana: Who can apply? The scheme will benefit students studying in classes 9 and 11. For application, the student’s family’s annual income should be less than ₹2.5 lakh. This scholarship will be given to students of prominent schools in the country that consistently achieve a 100% result in board examinations (classes 10 and 12). Students of classes 9 and 10 will receive a scholarship of ₹75,000 per year. Students of classes 11 and 12 will receive ₹1.25 lakh per year (including hostel and school fees). For more information or the helpline number related to the scheme, you can visit the official website scholarships.gov.in.

PM YASHASVI Yojana Eligibility Criteria: Examination Process To receive a scholarship under this scheme, it is mandatory to pass the Yashasvi Entrance Test (YET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This exam will be computer-based (CBT) and will last for 3 hours. The exam will have a total of 100 MCQ questions. This includes 30 questions on mathematics, 20 on science, 25 on social science, and 25 on general knowledge.