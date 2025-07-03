scriptPM YASHASVI Yojana 2025: ₹1.25 Lakh Scholarship for OBC, EWS Students; Applications Open | Latest News | Patrika News
PM YASHASVI Yojana 2025: ₹1.25 Lakh Scholarship for OBC, EWS Students; Applications Open

PM YASHASVI Yojana: To receive a scholarship under this scheme, it is mandatory to pass the Yashasvi Entrance Test (YET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This examination will be computer-based (CBT).

BharatJul 03, 2025 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

PM YASHASVI Yojana: The application process for the Pradhan Mantri Yashasvi Scholarship Yojana 2025 (PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025) has begun. If you belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), or De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT), you have a great opportunity to avail the benefits of this important central government scheme. Under the “Pradhan Mantri Yashasvi Scholarship Yojana,” run by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, eligible students will receive an annual scholarship ranging from ₹75,000 to ₹1.25 lakh. The last date to apply for this scheme is 31 August 2025.

PM YASHASVI Yojana: Who can apply?

The scheme will benefit students studying in classes 9 and 11. For application, the student’s family’s annual income should be less than ₹2.5 lakh. This scholarship will be given to students of prominent schools in the country that consistently achieve a 100% result in board examinations (classes 10 and 12). Students of classes 9 and 10 will receive a scholarship of ₹75,000 per year. Students of classes 11 and 12 will receive ₹1.25 lakh per year (including hostel and school fees). For more information or the helpline number related to the scheme, you can visit the official website scholarships.gov.in.

PM YASHASVI Yojana Eligibility Criteria: Examination Process

To receive a scholarship under this scheme, it is mandatory to pass the Yashasvi Entrance Test (YET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This exam will be computer-based (CBT) and will last for 3 hours. The exam will have a total of 100 MCQ questions. This includes 30 questions on mathematics, 20 on science, 25 on social science, and 25 on general knowledge.

PM YASHASVI Yojana 2025: How to Apply

To apply, first go to the NSP portal scholarships.gov.in.
Click on the “New Registration” link available on the website’s homepage and complete the OTR registration.
Then log in and fill out your application form.
After confirming all the information, submit the form.
Download the application form and keep a printout for your records.

