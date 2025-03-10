scriptPower Grid Announces 115 Managerial Positions: No Exam Required | Power Grid Announces 115 Managerial Positions: No Exam Required | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Power Grid Announces 115 Managerial Positions: No Exam Required

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: This recruitment drive will fill 115 vacancies. These include 09 positions for Manager (Electrical), 48 positions for Deputy Manager (Electrical), and 58 positions for Assistant Manager (Electrical).

BharatMar 10, 2025 / 08:53 am

Patrika Desk

PGCIL Vacancy 2025: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has announced recruitment for managerial-level positions, offering opportunities for candidates seeking government sector jobs. Vacancies exist for Manager, Deputy Manager, and Assistant Manager positions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, www.powergrid.in, until 12 March 2025. This is also the deadline for fee submission.

PGCIL Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

A B.E/B.Tech/BSc (Engineering) degree in Electrical Engineering is mandatory for applying to these positions. Relevant work experience is also required, depending on the specific post. Regarding the age limit, candidates should be between 33 and 39 years of age. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per regulations. For more details on this recruitment, you can view this notification: PGCIL Vacancy

Jobs Vacancy 2025: Number of Vacancies

Jobs: Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹60,000 to ₹2,20,000. Candidate selection will be based on shortlisting, document verification, and a personal interview. There will be no written examination as part of the recruitment process. Unreserved and EWS candidates must score 40%, while reserved category candidates must score 30% in the interview.

