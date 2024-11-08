scriptPreparing for UPSC along with Marriage, Became IPS in the First Attempt, Story of a Woman Officer from Bihar | Preparing for UPSC along with Marriage, Became IPS in the First Attempt, Story of a Woman Officer from Bihar | Latest News | Patrika News
Preparing for UPSC along with Marriage, Became IPS in the First Attempt, Story of a Woman Officer from Bihar

IPS Tanushree Success Story: Bihar’s Tanushree has achieved success in her first attempt in the UPSC CSE examination. However, it was not an easy journey for her.

Nov 08, 2024

IPS Tanushree Success Story: Passing the UPSC CSE examination is a dream for many. IPS Tanushree is one of those few candidates who have achieved success in their first attempt. She took the exam in 2016 and cleared it on her first attempt. However, it was not an easy journey for her. During her preparation, Tanushree got married. Amidst all this, she managed to balance her household responsibilities and continued her studies.

Born in Bihar

Tanushree is a resident of Bihar. She was born on April 24, 1987, in Motihari, Bihar. Her early education also took place in Bihar. After completing her 12th standard, she went to Bokaro for further studies. She studied at DAV Public School in Bokaro. Later, she went to Delhi to prepare for competitive exams.

UPSC Preparation while Managing the Household

Tanushree started her career as an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2014. She got married in 2015. Amidst all this, she had to balance her household responsibilities with UPSC preparation. The biggest challenge she faced was managing time for UPSC preparation while taking care of her household. Tanushree’s hard work paid off, and she achieved success in her first attempt in 2016.

Father and Sister Provided Support

Tanushree gives credit to her parents for her success. She especially credits her father, Subodh Kumar, who always encouraged her. Her father is a former DIG. Tanushree’s sister is a Commandant in the CRPF and has always supported her.

