Preparing for UPSC along with Marriage, Became IPS in the First Attempt, Story of a Woman Officer from Bihar

Born in Bihar Tanushree is a resident of Bihar. She was born on April 24, 1987, in Motihari, Bihar. Her early education also took place in Bihar. After completing her 12th standard, she went to Bokaro for further studies. She studied at DAV Public School in Bokaro. Later, she went to Delhi to prepare for competitive exams.

UPSC Preparation while Managing the Household Tanushree started her career as an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2014. She got married in 2015. Amidst all this, she had to balance her household responsibilities with UPSC preparation. The biggest challenge she faced was managing time for UPSC preparation while taking care of her household. Tanushree’s hard work paid off, and she achieved success in her first attempt in 2016.