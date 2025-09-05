Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

President Murmu to Honour 45 Teachers with National Awards on Teachers' Day 2025

President Droupadi Murmu will honour 45 teachers from across the country on Teacher's Day. These awards will recognise the teachers' significant contributions to the field of education.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Teachers Day 2025, President Droupadi Murmu honors teachers, National Teachers Award 2025, Teachers Day award money,
President Droupadi Murmu (Image: Instagram)

Teacher’s Day Award 2025: Every year, 5th September is celebrated as Teacher’s Day. The birthday of India's second President and teacher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is observed as Teacher’s Day. This day is dedicated to honouring teachers and acknowledging their significant contributions. On this special day, President Draupadi Murmu will be honouring 45 teachers from across the country with the National Teacher Award 2025.

President Draupadi Murmu Will Honor 45 Teachers

According to the Union Ministry of Education, the award recipients were selected through a rigorous selection process at the district, state, and national levels. The awardees comprise 24 male and 21 female teachers, who teach in institutions ranging from metropolitan schools to remote rural areas.

Why Are Teachers Being Honored

This award recognises teachers for their teaching methodologies, commitment to student development, and overall contribution to the field of education. From creatively enhancing the learning process in the classroom to inspiring students in rural areas, these teachers have made a positive impact on their communities.

How Much Prize Money

All 45 teachers will receive a certificate, ₹50,000 in cash, and a silver medal as part of the award. In preparation for the ceremony, the Ministry of Education has arranged accommodation for the awardees at the Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

List Of 45 Teachers













































































































































































































































Sr. No.AwardeeDistrict/City/Institution
1SunitaSonipat
2Shashi PaulA type of swan
3Narinder SinghLudhiana
4Avadhesh Kumar JhaNorth West Delhi
5ManjubalaChampawat
6Parveen KumariChandigarh
7Neelam YadavKhairthal Tijara
8Bhaviniben Dineshbhai DesaiDaman
9Vilas Ramnath SatarkarNorth Goa
10Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra BundiyaRajkot
11Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai SharmaGandhipura Kheda
12Sheela PatelDamoh
13Bherulal OsaraAgar Malwa
14Dr. Pragya SinghDurg
15Kuldeep GuptaRajkiya Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya Jindrah
16Ram Lal Singh YadavBhadohi
17Madhurima TiwariMirzapur
18Kumari NidhiKishanganj
19Dilip KumarSupaul
20Sonia Vikas KapoorMumbai
21Kandhan KumaresanAberdeen
22Santosha Kumar ChaurasiaKorba
23Dr. Pramod KumarNalanda
24Tarun Kumar DashKoraput
25Basant Kumar RanaMalkangiri
26Tanushree DasMedinipur West
27Nang Ekthani MaunglangPapum Pare
28Peleno PetenilhuKohima
29Koijam MachasanImphal West
30Karma Tempo AithenpaMangan
31Dr. Heipor Uni BangEast Jaintia Hills
32Bidisha MazumdarGomati
33Debajit GhoshDibrugarh
34Shweta SharmaDeoghar
35Dr. Sheikh Mohammed Wakiuddin Sheikh HamiduddinNanded
36Dr. Sandipan Gurunath JagdaleLatur
37Ibrahim SMula Androth
38Madhurima AcharyaKolkata
39Madabathula Thirumala SrideviVisakhapatnam
40Maram PavithraSuryapet
41Revathy ParameswaranChennai
42Vijayalakshmi VTirupur
43Kishorkumar M.S.Thiruvananthapuram
44Dr. V Rex aka RadhakrishnanThillaiyadi Valliyammai Government High School
45Madhusudan K.S.Mysore

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education

Education News

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 11:55 am

English News / Education News / President Murmu to Honour 45 Teachers with National Awards on Teachers' Day 2025
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.