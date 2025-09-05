President Murmu to Honour 45 Teachers with National Awards on Teachers' Day 2025

Teacher’s Day Award 2025: Every year, 5th September is celebrated as Teacher’s Day. The birthday of India's second President and teacher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is observed as Teacher’s Day. This day is dedicated to honouring teachers and acknowledging their significant contributions. On this special day, President Draupadi Murmu will be honouring 45 teachers from across the country with the National Teacher Award 2025.