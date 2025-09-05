President Murmu to Honour 45 Teachers with National Awards on Teachers' Day 2025

Teacher’s Day Award 2025: Every year, 5th September is celebrated as Teacher’s Day. The birthday of India's second President and teacher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is observed as Teacher’s Day. This day is dedicated to honouring teachers and acknowledging their significant contributions. On this special day, President Draupadi Murmu will be honouring 45 teachers from across the country with the National Teacher Award 2025.
According to the Union Ministry of Education, the award recipients were selected through a rigorous selection process at the district, state, and national levels. The awardees comprise 24 male and 21 female teachers, who teach in institutions ranging from metropolitan schools to remote rural areas.
This award recognises teachers for their teaching methodologies, commitment to student development, and overall contribution to the field of education. From creatively enhancing the learning process in the classroom to inspiring students in rural areas, these teachers have made a positive impact on their communities.
All 45 teachers will receive a certificate, ₹50,000 in cash, and a silver medal as part of the award. In preparation for the ceremony, the Ministry of Education has arranged accommodation for the awardees at the Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.
|Sr. No.
|Awardee
|District/City/Institution
|1
|Sunita
|Sonipat
|2
|Shashi Paul
|A type of swan
|3
|Narinder Singh
|Ludhiana
|4
|Avadhesh Kumar Jha
|North West Delhi
|5
|Manjubala
|Champawat
|6
|Parveen Kumari
|Chandigarh
|7
|Neelam Yadav
|Khairthal Tijara
|8
|Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai
|Daman
|9
|Vilas Ramnath Satarkar
|North Goa
|10
|Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bundiya
|Rajkot
|11
|Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma
|Gandhipura Kheda
|12
|Sheela Patel
|Damoh
|13
|Bherulal Osara
|Agar Malwa
|14
|Dr. Pragya Singh
|Durg
|15
|Kuldeep Gupta
|Rajkiya Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya Jindrah
|16
|Ram Lal Singh Yadav
|Bhadohi
|17
|Madhurima Tiwari
|Mirzapur
|18
|Kumari Nidhi
|Kishanganj
|19
|Dilip Kumar
|Supaul
|20
|Sonia Vikas Kapoor
|Mumbai
|21
|Kandhan Kumaresan
|Aberdeen
|22
|Santosha Kumar Chaurasia
|Korba
|23
|Dr. Pramod Kumar
|Nalanda
|24
|Tarun Kumar Dash
|Koraput
|25
|Basant Kumar Rana
|Malkangiri
|26
|Tanushree Das
|Medinipur West
|27
|Nang Ekthani Maunglang
|Papum Pare
|28
|Peleno Petenilhu
|Kohima
|29
|Koijam Machasan
|Imphal West
|30
|Karma Tempo Aithenpa
|Mangan
|31
|Dr. Heipor Uni Bang
|East Jaintia Hills
|32
|Bidisha Mazumdar
|Gomati
|33
|Debajit Ghosh
|Dibrugarh
|34
|Shweta Sharma
|Deoghar
|35
|Dr. Sheikh Mohammed Wakiuddin Sheikh Hamiduddin
|Nanded
|36
|Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale
|Latur
|37
|Ibrahim S
|Mula Androth
|38
|Madhurima Acharya
|Kolkata
|39
|Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi
|Visakhapatnam
|40
|Maram Pavithra
|Suryapet
|41
|Revathy Parameswaran
|Chennai
|42
|Vijayalakshmi V
|Tirupur
|43
|Kishorkumar M.S.
|Thiruvananthapuram
|44
|Dr. V Rex aka Radhakrishnan
|Thillaiyadi Valliyammai Government High School
|45
|Madhusudan K.S.
|Mysore