Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

This year, 81.15% of students passed the 12th-grade examination, while 90.11% passed the 10th-grade examination. The pass percentage of prisoners was 5% higher than that of students.

Apr 26, 2025

तस्वीर प्रतीकात्मक है

UP Board Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Board examination results were declared on Friday, 24 April 2025. Director of Secondary Education, Dr. Mahendra Dev, and UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh announced the results. This year, 81.15% of students passed the 12th-grade examination, while 90.11% passed the 10th-grade examination. The pass percentage of prisoners was 5% higher than that of students.

Prisoner Performance

Considering the Uttar Pradesh Board examination results, 91 out of 105 prisoners passed the intermediate (12th grade) examination, achieving a pass percentage of 86%. This is 5% higher than the 81.15% pass rate for students. In the 10th-grade examination, 91 out of 94 prisoners who took the exam from jail passed, resulting in a 96% pass percentage. Compared to the last 5 years, there has been a 17% increase in the pass percentage (83% in 2020).

12th Grade Results

In the Uttar Pradesh Board examination results, 81.15% of students passed the 12th grade. A total of 27,05,017 students appeared for the 12th-grade exam this year, including 14,58,983 boys and 12,46,024 girls.

10th Grade Results

In the Uttar Pradesh Board examination results, 90.11% of students passed the 10th grade. This year, there were 14,49,736 boys and 12,82,458 girls who appeared for the exam. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 93.87%, while boys achieved 86.66%, a difference of 7.21%.

