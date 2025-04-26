Prisoners Outperform Students in UP Board Exams: 86% Pass Rate

Prisoner Performance Considering the Uttar Pradesh Board examination results, 91 out of 105 prisoners passed the intermediate (12th grade) examination, achieving a pass percentage of 86%. This is 5% higher than the 81.15% pass rate for students. In the 10th-grade examination, 91 out of 94 prisoners who took the exam from jail passed, resulting in a 96% pass percentage. Compared to the last 5 years, there has been a 17% increase in the pass percentage (83% in 2020).

12th Grade Results In the Uttar Pradesh Board examination results, 81.15% of students passed the 12th grade. A total of 27,05,017 students appeared for the 12th-grade exam this year, including 14,58,983 boys and 12,46,024 girls.