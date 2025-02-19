scriptPSTET 2025 Results Released: Check Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Results Here | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

PSTET 2025 Results Released: Check Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Results Here

PSTET: The PSTET 2024 examination was conducted across the state on 1 December 2024. Following the examination, a provisional answer key was released for candidates to check their answers.

BharatFeb 19, 2025 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

PSTET Result 2025 OUT

PSTET Result 2025 OUT

PSTET: The results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024 have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, pstet.pseb.ac.in.

The link to download the results has been activated on the website. Candidates can view their results by logging in using their mobile number and password.

PSTET Result 2024: Examination and Answer Key Process

The PSTET 2024 examination was conducted on 1 December 2024 across the state. Following the examination, a provisional answer key was released for verification of answers. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until 15 December 2024, for which they had to submit supporting evidence along with the prescribed fee. The board has now released the final results after reviewing all objections. Regarding the examination levels and eligibility, Level 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5, while Level 2 is for those applying to teach classes 6 to 8.

PSTET Result 2024 OUT: How to Check Your Result

To view your result, visit the official website, pstet.pseb.ac.in.
Click on the PSTET 2024 Result link on the website’s homepage.
Then log in using your mobile number and password.
Your result will then be displayed on the screen.
Print or download the result for future reference.

News / Education News / PSTET 2025 Results Released: Check Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Results Here

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Political

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

in 2 hours

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

2 hours ago

Latest Education News

BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

Education News

BPSC 70th Mains Exam Datesheet Released; Applications Open

in 4 hours

JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

Education News

JEE Main 2025: This Rank Required for Computer Science in NITs

in 4 hours

NIT Civil Engineering Cut-off: Check Last Year's Scores

Education News

NIT Civil Engineering Cut-off: Check Last Year's Scores

in 3 hours

REET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here

Education News

REET 2025 admit card out today: How to download, cut-off details here

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.