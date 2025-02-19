PSTET 2025 Results Released: Check Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Results Here

PSTET Result 2024: Examination and Answer Key Process The PSTET 2024 examination was conducted on 1 December 2024 across the state. Following the examination, a provisional answer key was released for verification of answers. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until 15 December 2024, for which they had to submit supporting evidence along with the prescribed fee. The board has now released the final results after reviewing all objections. Regarding the examination levels and eligibility, Level 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5, while Level 2 is for those applying to teach classes 6 to 8.

PSTET Result 2024 OUT: How to Check Your Result To view your result, visit the official website, pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Click on the PSTET 2024 Result link on the website’s homepage.

Then log in using your mobile number and password.

Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Print or download the result for future reference.