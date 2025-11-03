Rajasthan Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Government Offices to Remain Closed on November 5

Rajasthan Holiday: There will be a public holiday in Rajasthan on November 5 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary. All government and private schools and colleges across the state will remain closed on this day. Additionally, all government offices and educational institutions will also be shut. The state government has declared this as a state holiday. This will be the only additional holiday in the month of November this year, which is generating enthusiasm among employees and students.