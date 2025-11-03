Rajasthan Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Government Offices to Remain Closed on November 5

Holiday (Image: Patrika)
Rajasthan Holiday: There will be a public holiday in Rajasthan on November 5 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary. All government and private schools and colleges across the state will remain closed on this day. Additionally, all government offices and educational institutions will also be shut. The state government has declared this as a state holiday. This will be the only additional holiday in the month of November this year, which is generating enthusiasm among employees and students.
Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, special congregations, devotional singing (bhajan-kirtan), and processions (nagar kirtan) will be organised in Gurdwaras across various cities in Rajasthan. In cities like Jaipur, Alwar, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner, devotees will throng the Gurdwaras in large numbers to pay their respects and participate in the community kitchen (Langar) service.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary is celebrated every year on the day of Kartik Purnima. This year, this date falls on November 5. Guru Nanak Ji imparted messages of equality, brotherhood, and service to society. His teachings continue to inspire people to walk the righteous path. This festival will be celebrated with devotion and reverence across the country, including Rajasthan.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending