Punjab Inspector and Deputy Tehsildar Vacancies

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced vacancies for Inspector Audit, Nayab Tehsildar, and Audit Officer positions in Punjab. Applications will open on 1 July. Details regarding eligibility criteria and salary are available.

Jun 29, 2025 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

A fantastic opportunity awaits young people seeking government jobs in the Punjab government. The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) is about to commence the application process for recruitment to various posts. This recruitment drive will fill crucial positions such as Inspector Audit, Naib Tehsildar, and Audit Officer.
The online application process will begin on 1 July 2025, and interested candidates can submit their applications until 5 PM on 21 July 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official PSSSB website, sssb.punjab.gov.in, to apply.

Key Recruitment Information

Post NameTotal Number of Posts
Naib Tehsildar13
Audit Officer3
Inspector Audit135
Total Posts151

Educational Qualifications

Naib Tehsildar – A Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university is mandatory.

Audit Officer – Chartered Accountant (CA) or M.Com with 3 years of audit experience is required.
Inspector Audit – B.Com (Second Class) along with a 120-hour computer course and practical experience in computer applications is essential.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 37 years (as on 1 January 2025)
Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved categories.

Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of ₹35,400 per month under Level 6.

Important Advice

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and verify their eligibility. Keep visiting the PSSSB website for more information and updates.

