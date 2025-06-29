Punjab Inspector and Deputy Tehsildar Vacancies

The online application process will begin on 1 July 2025, and interested candidates can submit their applications until 5 PM on 21 July 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official PSSSB website, sssb.punjab.gov.in, to apply.

Key Recruitment Information Post Name Total Number of Posts Naib Tehsildar 13 Audit Officer 3 Inspector Audit 135 Total Posts 151 Educational Qualifications Naib Tehsildar – A Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university is mandatory. Audit Officer – Chartered Accountant (CA) or M.Com with 3 years of audit experience is required. A Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university is mandatory.Chartered Accountant (CA) or M.Com with 3 years of audit experience is required.

Inspector Audit – B.Com (Second Class) along with a 120-hour computer course and practical experience in computer applications is essential. Age Limit Minimum Age: 18 years Maximum Age: 37 years (as on 1 January 2025)