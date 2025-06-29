Key Recruitment Information
|Post Name
|Total Number of Posts
|Naib Tehsildar
|13
|Audit Officer
|3
|Inspector Audit
|135
|Total Posts
|151
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced vacancies for Inspector Audit, Nayab Tehsildar, and Audit Officer positions in Punjab. Applications will open on 1 July. Details regarding eligibility criteria and salary are available.
PSSSB Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)
|Post Name
|Total Number of Posts
|Naib Tehsildar
|13
|Audit Officer
|3
|Inspector Audit
|135
|Total Posts
|151
News / Education News / Punjab Inspector and Deputy Tehsildar Vacancies