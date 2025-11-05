Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released: Indian Institute Leads, Know How Many Indian Institutions Made it to Top 100

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 provides a ranking to institutions based on their performance. This time too, many Indian institutions are included in this list. Let's see the list.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

QS Asia University Rankings 2026

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released (Image-Freepik)

The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 have been released, and India has shown a remarkable performance this year. Seven Indian universities have made it to the list of the top 100 institutions in Asia. These include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IISc Bengaluru, and Delhi University. While several Indian institutions are part of this ranking, seven have secured a place in the top 100.

IIT Delhi Tops the List

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has achieved the highest rank among Indian institutions this year. It secured the 59th position in Asia with an overall score of 78.6. IIT Delhi demonstrated outstanding performance in the areas of research, innovation, teaching quality, and employability. Following closely, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, secured the second position for India, ranking 64th in Asia with a score of 76.5. According to the report, IISc particularly excelled in research citations and academic standing.

Performance of Other Indian Institutions

Other prominent institutions such as IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Kharagpur have also been included in the top 100. Furthermore, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati have successfully secured their positions within the top 150.

Ranking of Indian Institutions in QS Asia University Rankings 2026



































































RankInstitution NameScore
59IIT Delhi78.6
64IISc Bengaluru76.5
70IIT Madras75.1
71IIT Bombay75.0
77IIT Kanpur73.4
77IIT Kharagpur73.4
95Delhi University68.5
114IIT Roorkee66.2
115IIT Guwahati66.1
156Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore57.7
206Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal50.7

Top 10 Institutions in Asia



















































RankUniversity Name
1The University of Hong Kong
2Peking University
3Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)
3National University of Singapore (NUS)
5Fudan University
6The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
7City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)
7The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
9Tsinghua University
10The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 12:13 pm

English News / Education News / QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released: Indian Institute Leads, Know How Many Indian Institutions Made it to Top 100

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Download SSC CHSL Exam City Slip Following These Steps

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip
Education News

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for 45000 Posts, Know Eligibility and Application Process

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025
Education News

SECL Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Assistant Foreman Vacancies Announced, Apply if You Hold This Degree

SECL Recruitment 2025
Education News

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant posts

UPPSC
Education News

November School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain closed for this many days

November School Holidays 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.