QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released: Indian Institute Leads, Know How Many Indian Institutions Made it to Top 100

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released (Image-Freepik)
The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 have been released, and India has shown a remarkable performance this year. Seven Indian universities have made it to the list of the top 100 institutions in Asia. These include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IISc Bengaluru, and Delhi University. While several Indian institutions are part of this ranking, seven have secured a place in the top 100.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has achieved the highest rank among Indian institutions this year. It secured the 59th position in Asia with an overall score of 78.6. IIT Delhi demonstrated outstanding performance in the areas of research, innovation, teaching quality, and employability. Following closely, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, secured the second position for India, ranking 64th in Asia with a score of 76.5. According to the report, IISc particularly excelled in research citations and academic standing.
Other prominent institutions such as IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Kharagpur have also been included in the top 100. Furthermore, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati have successfully secured their positions within the top 150.
|Rank
|Institution Name
|Score
|59
|IIT Delhi
|78.6
|64
|IISc Bengaluru
|76.5
|70
|IIT Madras
|75.1
|71
|IIT Bombay
|75.0
|77
|IIT Kanpur
|73.4
|77
|IIT Kharagpur
|73.4
|95
|Delhi University
|68.5
|114
|IIT Roorkee
|66.2
|115
|IIT Guwahati
|66.1
|156
|Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore
|57.7
|206
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
|50.7
|Rank
|University Name
|1
|The University of Hong Kong
|2
|Peking University
|3
|Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)
|3
|National University of Singapore (NUS)
|5
|Fudan University
|6
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|7
|City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)
|7
|The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
|9
|Tsinghua University
|10
|The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
