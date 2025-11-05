QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Released: Indian Institute Leads, Know How Many Indian Institutions Made it to Top 100

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has achieved the highest rank among Indian institutions this year. It secured the 59th position in Asia with an overall score of 78.6. IIT Delhi demonstrated outstanding performance in the areas of research, innovation, teaching quality, and employability. Following closely, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, secured the second position for India, ranking 64th in Asia with a score of 76.5. According to the report, IISc particularly excelled in research citations and academic standing.