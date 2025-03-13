QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras and More

In the QS World University Rankings 2025, 9 Indian institutions, including universities, IITs, and IIMs, have secured a place. IIT Delhi secured a place in the top 50 in Electrical Engineering, and IIT Bombay in Electronics Engineering. In addition, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and JNU have also secured places on this list. Savita Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is the only private college from India to feature in the top 50, achieving 26th rank in Dentistry.

Decline in IIT Madras’s Ranking While IIT Madras has again secured a place in the top 50 this year, its ranking has dropped compared to last year. IIT Madras has achieved 31st rank in Petroleum Engineering, whereas in 2024, the institute was ranked 16th. The ranking of IIT Madras in Petroleum Engineering has fallen from 16th place last year to 31st place this year.

IIT Delhi Achieves 26th Rank IIT Delhi has secured 26th rank in Engineering and Technology, making it the best-performing Indian institution in this subject. IIT Bombay followed at 28th rank. Both institutions have improved their rankings compared to last year.