Education News

QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras and More

QS World Ranking 2025: The QS World University Rankings 2025 list has been released. This year, 79 Indian universities have secured a place on the list. See the rankings of IIT Delhi and Madras, among other institutions.

BharatMar 13, 2025 / 01:49 pm

Patrika Desk

IIT Delhi
QS World Ranking 2025: The QS World University Rankings 2025 list has been released. This year, 79 Indian universities have secured a place on the list, which is 10 more than last year (2024). Last year, only 69 Indian universities were ranked in the QS World Rankings. Let’s find out which ranks the central universities, IITs, and IIMs achieved.
In the QS World University Rankings 2025, 9 Indian institutions, including universities, IITs, and IIMs, have secured a place. IIT Delhi secured a place in the top 50 in Electrical Engineering, and IIT Bombay in Electronics Engineering. In addition, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and JNU have also secured places on this list. Savita Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is the only private college from India to feature in the top 50, achieving 26th rank in Dentistry.

Decline in IIT Madras’s Ranking

While IIT Madras has again secured a place in the top 50 this year, its ranking has dropped compared to last year. IIT Madras has achieved 31st rank in Petroleum Engineering, whereas in 2024, the institute was ranked 16th. The ranking of IIT Madras in Petroleum Engineering has fallen from 16th place last year to 31st place this year.

IIT Delhi Achieves 26th Rank

IIT Delhi has secured 26th rank in Engineering and Technology, making it the best-performing Indian institution in this subject. IIT Bombay followed at 28th rank. Both institutions have improved their rankings compared to last year.

JNU Achieves 29th Rank

JNU has achieved 29th rank in Development Studies. JNU’s ranking this year shows a decline compared to last year. Last year, JNU’s QS World Ranking was 20th.

Decline in IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore Rankings

IIM Ahmedabad has secured 27th rank in Business and Management Studies, while IIM Bangalore has secured 40th rank in the same subject. Both institutions have seen a decline in their rankings compared to last year. In the 2024 rankings, IIM Ahmedabad was ranked 22nd, while IIM Bangalore was ranked 32nd last year.

